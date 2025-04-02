Photos: THE GREAT GATSBY Rehearses for London Debut

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE GREAT GATSBY Rehearses for London Debut

The West End production features Jamie Muscato, Frances Mayli McCann, Corbin Bleu and more.

Apr. 02, 2025
Rehearsal photos have been released of the West End cast of The Great Gatsby, which is set to make its West End debut at The London Coliseum this month.  Preview performances will begin on Friday 11 April with a press night scheduled for Thursday 24 April (7pm). The show will run until Sunday 7 September 2025. 

Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) will star as Jay Gatsby, alongside Frances Mayli McCann as Daisy Buchanan, joining them on stage are Corbin Bleu (High School Musical) as Nick Carraway, Amber Davies (Pretty Woman) as Jordan Baker, Joel Montague (Hamilton) as George Wilson, John Owen-Jones (Les Misérables) as Meyer Wolfsheim, Jon Robyns (Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Buchanan and Rachel Tucker (Wicked) as Myrtle Wilson.

Completing the cast are George Crawford (Waitress), Jordan Crouch (Anything Goes), Kiara Dario (Miss Saigon), Frances Dee (Matilda), Aimée Fisher (Waitress), Tom Andrew Hargreaves (Pretty Woman), Alyn Hawke (Come From Away), Ediz Mahmut. (Hadestown), Jamel Matthias (Why Am I So Single?), Nevé McGuiness-Dyce (Starlight Express), Rose Ouellette (The Wizard of Oz), Sophie Pourret (Guys and Dolls), Will Richardson (Les Misérables) and Lily Wang (Burlesque) as ensemble. As well as swings Liv Alexander (Cabaret), Taylor Alman (Greatest Days), Lauren Hampton (Mamma Mia!), Jared Irving (Aladdin), Samuel John-Humphreys (Sister Act) and Millie Mayhew (Wicked).

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

The Great Gatsby in rehearsal

Rachel Tucker and cast

Jamie Muscato and Frances Mayli McCann

Corbin Beu and Amber Davies

John Owen-Jones and cast

Amber Davies and cast

The Great Gatsby in rehearsal

The Great Gatsby in rehearsal

The Great Gatsby in rehearsal

