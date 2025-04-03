Photos: Larry Owens and More at Jonathan Larson Grant Celebration Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday night (March 31, 2025), the American Theatre Wing, under the direction of President and CEO Heather Hitchens, held a special concert reception honoring the 2024 winners of the coveted Jonathan Larson Grant at Joe’s Pub. See photos here!

Each recipient performed an original song, along with emcee of the event Larry Owens–2023 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient and 2024 panelist–who sang “Real Life” from Larson’s Tick, Tick… Boom!. They were accompanied by a live band led by music director Ben Rauhala, and Julie Larson was in attendance.

The American Theatre Wing’s Jonathan Larson Grant is an esteemed annual prize awarded to exceptional emerging musical theatre composers, lyricists, and librettists, or writing teams. The 2024 American Theatre Wing Jonathan Larson Grant Recipients include: Fred Ebb award-winning song and book writing duo Cheeyang Ng (The Phoenix, Maya) and Eric Sorrels (The Phoenix, Maya); composer and lyricist Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect); Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer Dylan MarcAurele (Pop Off, Michelangelo!); award-winning composer and lyricist Kate Douglas (The Apiary, Centuries); and song and book writing duo of Shannon Burkett (The Female Pope) & Obie Award-winning composer Heather Christian (The Female Pope, Oratorio for Living Things).

Photo Credit: Natalie Powers