Photos: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS On Broadway Starring Kieran Culkin, Bill Burr, Bob Odenkirk and More

The cast also includes Michael Mckean, Donald Webber, Jr., Howard W. Overshown, and John Pirruccello.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross returns in a starry new Broadway revival, opening tonight at the Palace Theatre! Check out photos of the brand-new production!
Glengarry Glen Ross stars Academy Award, Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe, BAFTA & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain, HBO’s “Succession”; This is Our Youth) as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul,” “Breaking Bad”) as “Shelley Levene”, making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr (Old Dads; The Mandalorian) as “Dave Moss”, making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber, Jr. (Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier’s Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.
The design team includes Production Design by Scott Pask. Lighting Design by Jen Schriever. Casting by The Telsey Office - Will Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA and the Production Stage Manager is Barclay Stiff.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
Bob Odenkirk, Donald Webber, Jr.
Kieran Culkin, John Pirruccello
Bill Burr, Michael McKean
Bob Odenkirk, Donald Webber, Jr.