World Premiere Musical I AND YOU And More Set for McCarter Theatre Center 2025-2026 Season

McCarter Theatre Center has unveiled its 2025-2026 subscription season, featuring an exciting lineup of theater, music, and dance that brings together groundbreaking new works, celebrated productions, and world-renowned artists.

“At McCarter, we believe in the magic of live performance to inspire joy, start meaningful conversations, and unite us through the power of storytelling,” said Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “Our 25/26 lineup is packed with unforgettable moments that you just won't want to miss.”

“After dozens of sold-out performances this past year, we're delighted that audiences are reserving their seats earlier than ever—there's nothing like the feeling of a buzzy, full house!” said Executive Director Martin Miller. “At the same time, we've deepening our mission-driven commitments as a non-profit, welcoming thousands of students and neighbors from throughout the region through our community partnerships. It's going to be an exciting year.”

Theater Series

The Theater season features an exhilarating lineup, including a world premiere musical, a recent Off-Broadway sensation, the return of Chicago's acclaimed Lookingglass Theatre, and a heartwarming multigenerational comedy, and a captivating mystery.

“This season is a celebration of storytelling and artistic collaboration,” says Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “From thrilling new works to acclaimed productions, we're inviting audiences to experience theater that entertains, sparks conversation, and brings people together in moments of discovery.”

The season opens with the world premiere of I and You: The Musical, based on Lauren Gunderson's award-winning play, with an electrifying new score by Ari Afsar and directed by McCarter Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. Commissioned by McCarter Theatre Center with support from the BOLD Foundation, this highly anticipated production launches a season filled with dynamic theatrical experiences.

Other highlights include 300 Paintings, the award-winning off-Broadway solo show by comedian-turned-artist Sam Kissajukian; Kim's Convenience, the hilarious stage comedy that inspired the hit Netflix series; Circus Quixote from Chicago's acclaimed Lookingglass Theatre; and the mystery-comedy Mrs. Christie, marking the McCarter directorial debut of BOLD Associate Artistic Director Donya K. Washington.

Presented Programming

The 2025-2026 season will feature a full roster of multi-disciplinary performances by some of the world's greatest talents, curated by Paula Abreu, Director of Presented Programming. “Our diverse season reflects McCarter's dedication to showcasing world-class talent as well as extraordinary artists pushing the bounds of their art-form forward, a commitment that resonates with our loyal patrons and attracts new audiences,” says Abreu. "We will also feature exciting new performances in partnership with Princeton University – continuing to enhance our work with creative campus collaborations.”

Dance Series

The Dance series will kick off with the widely acclaimed Camille A. Brown & Dancers: I AM, a new work by the prolific choreographer whose work bridges ancestral and contemporary stories, capturing deeply personal experiences and the cultural narratives of African American identity.

Brown, a four-time Tony nominee, is one of the most exciting and original choreographers working today and is currently represented on Broadway with the Alicia Keys musical Hell's Kitchen and George C. Wolfe's revival of Gypsy as well as the recent production of Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up My Bones for the Metropolitan Opera.

MOMIX returns with ALICE, a mesmerizing performance inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, and the Mark Morris Dance Group will present Dances to American Music, a vibrant tribute to the rich tapestry of American music and dance, in honor of the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.

Rounding out the series is Dorrance Dance: The Center Will Not Hold, presented in partnership with the Princeton University Art Museum. In this groundbreaking collaboration, MacArthur “Genius” Fellow Michelle Dorrance joins forces with Bessie Award-winner Ephrat “Bounce” Asherie to explore rhythm, movement, and social commentary. McCarter and the Princeton University Art Museum are co-commissioners of this exciting new work that is traveling across the US.

Classical Music Series

The classical music series will feature legendary South-Korean violinist Kyung Wha Chung, who joins pianist Kevin Kenner in a program of violin sonatas by Debussy and Franck, as well as fantasies by Schubert and Schoenberg. McCarter also welcomes back eight-time GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, a longtime audience favorite. The series concludes with Steven Mackey: MEMOIR, presented in partnership with the Department of Music at Princeton. Widely regarded as one of the leading composers of his generation, Mackey is the William Shubael Conant Professor of Music at Princeton University, where he has been a faculty member since 1985.

Additional concerts, spoken word, and special performances will be announced at a later date.

Ticket Information

Subscribers enjoy the best seats at the best price, as well as other benefits including priority access to purchase tickets for other events as they are announced throughout the season, flexible exchange policies and more. To subscribe, visit McCarter.org or call Patron Services at 609-258-2787.

