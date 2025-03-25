News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: OTHELLO on Broadway Welcomes Joe and Jill Biden for A Backstage Visit

The former President and First Lady stopped in for a visit with stars Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more.

By: Mar. 25, 2025
The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Shakespeare's Othello took its first official Broadway bow in the 21st century. The high profile guest list included President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden. Check out photos from their visit.

The new Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s Othello starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is launching a $49 student rush policy for the production.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello is playing a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8 only. Read the reviews for the production HERE

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

President Joe Biden and Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington, President Joe Biden, Jake Gyllenhaal and Director Kenny Leon

President Joe Biden and Jake Gyllenhaal

Denzel Washington, President Joe Biden and Jake Gyllenhaal

Dr. Jill Biden, Producer Brian Moreland, Denzel Washington, President Joe Biden, Jake Gyllenhaal and Director Kenny Leon

Dr. Jill Biden and Denzel Washington

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden and Andrew Bunap

President Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden pose with Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal, Andrew Burnap, Molly Osbourne, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Director Kenny Leon and The Company of "Othello" on Broadway

Denzel Washington and President Joe Biden






Videos