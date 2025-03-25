Photos: OTHELLO on Broadway Welcomes Joe and Jill Biden for A Backstage Visit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, where Shakespeare's Othello took its first official Broadway bow in the 21st century. The high profile guest list included President Joe Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden. Check out photos from their visit.

Check out photos from the star-studded opening night red carpet here!

The new Broadway production of William Shakespeare’s Othello starring Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal is launching a $49 student rush policy for the production.

Directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, Othello is playing a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, June 8 only. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas