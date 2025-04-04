Lucas Hedges and Zoe Winters Join SISSY with Marisa Tomei at Baryshnikov Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baryshnikov Arts will continue its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with SISSY, a modern-day reimagining of Sisyphus written, choreographed, and directed by Celia Rowlson-Hall.

As previously announced, Marisa Tomei will lead the cast. The SISSY cast will also include Lucas Hedges and Zoë Winters with dancers Jesse Kovarsky, Nando Morland, Aliza Russell, Ida Saki, Jacob Thoman, and Jacob Warren. Christopher Abbott and Alia Shawkat, who were previously announced, had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

For four performances only, SISSY will play April 24– 26. An additional performance is being added for Saturday, April 26 at 3:00 PM as part of a new program called “An Afternoon Out.” SISSY is presented in partnership with PASTEL and WEIRD SISTER.

Tickets to the Saturday matinee, “An Afternoon Out,” of SISSY will include the option to drop children off with responsible, experienced teaching artists while parents/guardians go enjoy the show. Class, led by the teaching team, will include arts activities inspired by the performance. Ticket add-on is $20 for 1 child; $30 for 2 children; $40 for 3 children.