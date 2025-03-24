Photos: Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal at OTHELLO Opening Night Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winner and two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Tony Award nominee and Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal go toe-to-toe in Broadway's latest production of Othello, directed by Kenny Leon. The production is now officially open at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. See photos of Washington, Gyllenhaal and more taking their opening night bows here!

Joining Washington and Gyllenhaal are Molly Osborne as ‘Desdemona’, Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap as ‘Cassio’, Anthony Michael Lopez as ‘Roderigo’, Daniel Pearce as ‘Brabantio’, and Kimber Elayne Sprawl as ‘Emilia’. The cast also features Neal Bledsoe as ‘The Duke of Venice’, Julee Cerda as ‘Bianca’, Ezra Knight as ‘Montano’, Gene Gillette as ‘Gratiano’, Rob Heaps as ‘Lodovico’, ensemble members William Connell, Ty Fanning, Ben Graney, Abiola Obatolu, Daniel Reece, Christina Sajous, Sarah Thorn, and Greg Wood.

Denzel Washington stars as ‘Othello,’ the noble Moor of Venice and commanding warrior general. Opposite him, Jake Gyllenhaal portrays ‘Iago,’ the ambitious lieutenant and masterful manipulator. Spurned for promotion, Iago’s relentless quest for vengeance against Othello and his wife, Desdemona plunges them into a shocking web of deception and betrayal. See footage of stars walking the opening night red carpet HERE!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas