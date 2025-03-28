Photos: See THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway New Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Outsiders on Broadway recently welcomed Alex Joseph Grayson to the company in the role of Dallas Winston. You can now get a first look at new images of the cast here!

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.