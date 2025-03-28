News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: See THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway New Images

The current cast features Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis and more.

By: Mar. 28, 2025
The Outsiders on Broadway recently welcomed Alex Joseph Grayson to the company in the role of Dallas Winston. You can now get a first look at new images of the cast here!

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them.

A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be. 

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy

Front – Daryl Tofa as Two-Bit Mathews, Brody Grant as Ponyboy Curtis, Alex Joseph Grayson as Dallas Winston; Back – Jason Schmidt as Sodapop Curtis, Tilly Evans-Krueger as Ace, Sky Lakota-Lynch as Johnny Cade, Brent Comer as Darrel Curtis
 

Alex Joseph Grayson






