Photos: Encores! LOVE LIFE, Starring Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin

Love Life will run through March 30 at New York City Center.

By: Mar. 26, 2025
Next up at New York City Center Encores! is Love Life, directed by Victoria Clark ad starring Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Check out photos of the cast in action below and watch highlights here.

Featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown. 

Mitchell and Baldwin return to their 2020 roles of Sam and Susan Cooper, also joined by John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). New for the 2025 production are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Cast of Love Life

Cast of Love Life

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Cast of Love Life

Cast of Love Life

Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andrea Rosa Guzman and Christopher Jordan

Kate Baldwin and Cast of Love Life

John Edwards

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Cast of Love Life

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Clarke Thorell and cast

Cast of Love Life

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin and Brian Stokes Mitchell





