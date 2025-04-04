Video: Watch the Cast of BOOP! THE MUSICAL Perform 'My New York'

The production will officially open on Saturday, April 5 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre.
An all new clip has been released from BOOP! The Musical, featuring the song "My New York." Check out the video of the cast, led by Jasmine Amy Rogers, performing the number here! The production will officially open on Saturday, April 5 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre.
Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.
The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.
The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander, Courtney Arango, Colin Bradbury, Tristen Buettel, Joshua Michael Burrage, Victoria Byrd, Dan Castiglione, Rebecca Corrigan, Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald, RJ Higton, Nina Lafarga, Morgan McGhee, Ryah Nixon, Christian Probst, Ricky Schroeder, Gabriella Sorrentino, Derek Jordan Taylor, Lizzy Tucker, Amy Van Norstrand, Damani Van Rensalier, and David Wright Jr.
BOOP! The Musical premiered at Broadway In Chicago’s CIBC Theatre November 19 through December 24, 2023, opening December 6, 2023. BOOP! The Musical is based on the characters created by Max Fleischer.