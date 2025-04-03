Photos: Kel Mitchell Stars In ANYTHING GOES at OFC Creations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two-time Emmy Award nominee Kel Mitchell, who famously starred in All That, Kenan and Kel, and the Good Burger movies, stars in OFC Creations’ Broadway in Brighton production of Anything Goes, which begins performances tonight, April 3 and runs for three weeks in Rochester, New York. See photos from the production here!

In addition to Mitchell's beloved projects across television and film, Mitchell also authored two books – the 2022 comedy-fantasy illustrated novel for kids and tweens, Prank Day, and the 2021 90-day devotional, Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level Up Your Faith.

"Theater has always been a part of my foundation as a performer,” says Kel Mitchell. “I’m honored to be a part of Anything Goes and can’t wait to take audiences on this fun and exciting journey."

Keely Beirne stars alongside him as Reno Sweeney, after most recently performing in Broadway's Aladdin, and in Papermill Playhouse's White Christmas as Judy Haynes.

OFC’s Anything Goes is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson, music direction by Hunter Ekberg, with choreography by Caeli Carroll. The production is part of OFC’s 2024-2025 Broadway in Brighton Series which focuses on bringing artists from across the country to the new regional theatre.

Anything Goes features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, and original Book by P.G. Wodehouse, Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay, Russel Crouse, and a new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman

Anything Goes starring Kel Mitchell runs through April 19, 2025 at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in Rochester, NY.