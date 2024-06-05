David Gutierrez's AWAKE AND BREATHING To Have Industry Reading This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning playwright, David Zaragoza Gutierrez (Retraction, Wandering Blvd., Red Roses All Over Me) will return to New York with another compelling drama. AWAKE and BREATHING, will be presented as a by-invitation-only industry reading at: Cameo Studios, 307 West 43rd Street, Thursday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. - Cameo A; Saturday, June 8 at 6 p.m. - Cameo B.

On the day of the NCAA Women's College Basketball National Championship game, senior starter Stephanie Giacomo reflects on her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend Michael, her friendship with her teammate, Tanya, and the triumphs and tragedies in her life. Traveling back and forth in time, Awake and Breathing is about love, heartbreak, hope, acceptance ... and finding your way "home."

The Staged Reading Presentation is directed by NJ Agwuna (assoc/asst. dir./Broadway/Nat'l - MOULIN ROUGE; Helen Hayes Theatre - CLYDE'S by Lynn Nottage) and featuring Cecilia Trippiedi and J. Antonio Rodriguez from the Hadestown National Tour and Daria Redus, an alum from the Spongebob National Tour.

