Video: ALL THE BEAUTY IN THE WORLD Begins Performances Off-Broadway

All the Beauty in the World, a new one-man play written and performed by Patrick Bringley, based on his New York Times Best-Selling memoir, is currently in previews at the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street). Check out clips from the show!

Directed by Dominic Dromgoole (Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London from 2006 – 2016; Julius Caesar; Romeo and Juliet; Present Laughter), opening night of All the Beauty in the World is set for April 7 at 6:00PM in a limited engagement.

Patrick Bringley’s All the Beauty in the World is a portrait of one man's life through a time of transition. While looking for somewhere to contemplate his life and heal from his brother’s death, Patrick quits his high-profile journalism career at The New Yorker and seeks refuge in the most beautiful place he can think of: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through his job as a Museum Guard, Patrick starts his life anew, all while falling under the spell of the place and the people he meets there. As his connection to the art around him grows, so does Patrick, until he gradually emerges... transformed by all the beauty.

The stage adaptation of All the Beauty in the World was first produced as a special presentation at the 2024 Charleston Literary Festival, Charleston, South Carolina.

