Exclusive: Watch Highlights from BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT

Performers included Zak Resnick, Keri René Fuller, Henry Platt and more.
The Broadway Sings concert series recently returned for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, featuring a bombshell cast of stars who belt out brand original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room.
The concert gave tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift’s award-winning albums, including “Shake it Off”, “You Belong With Me”, “Love Story” and “Blank Space”, as well as songs from her most recent album. The music was arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss. The series is produced and directed by Corey Mach.
BroadwayWorld is very excited to share exclusive highlights from the concert, featuring perfromances by Keri René Fuller, Zak Resnick, Henry Platt, Alyssa Wray and more! Encore performances of Broadway Sings Taylor Swift will take place April 13 and 18, along with the upcoming Broadway Sings ABBA on April 15 and 17.
Videos