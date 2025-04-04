Exclusive: Watch Highlights from BROADWAY SINGS TAYLOR SWIFT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadway Sings concert series recently returned for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, featuring a bombshell cast of stars who belt out brand original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room.

The concert gave tribute to the iconic songs from Taylor Swift’s award-winning albums, including “Shake it Off”, “You Belong With Me”, “Love Story” and “Blank Space”, as well as songs from her most recent album. The music was arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss. The series is produced and directed by Corey Mach.