Audra McDonald Live Free AARP Performance I AM WHAT I AM To Broadcast In April

​AARP Theater is set to present a special live broadcast featuring the acclaimed Audra McDonald in "Audra McDonald: I Am What I Am" on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). ​

Audra McDonald, renowned for her record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy, will perform a selection of classic Broadway songs during this exclusive event. The repertoire includes timeless pieces such as "I Am What I Am," "Cornet Man," "Summertime," and "I Could Have Danced All Night."

This performance was recorded at the iconic London Palladium, with musical direction by Andy Einhorn leading the 40-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra. ​

The live broadcast is free and accessible to both AARP members and non-members. To attend, participants must create a free account on the AARP website. Once registered, attendees will receive access details for the event.

It's important to note that the performance will be streamed live without options to pause or rewind, and access will conclude once the broadcast ends. ​