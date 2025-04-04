Videos You Missed This Week: GYPSY, THE GREAT GATSBY and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! 2025 has officially arrived and the second half of the 2024-25 Broadway season is very much underway. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending April 4, 2025 with videos from Smash, Dead Outlaw, and more!

The Broadway Sings concert series recently returned for Broadway Sings Taylor Swift, featuring original arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at The Cutting Room. Check out highlights from Henry Platt, Zak Resnick, Keri René Fuller, and more. (more...)

George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut! The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Winter Garden Theatre, where his new play, Good Night, and Good Luck, opened. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night with the cast and creative team! (more...)

John Proctor is the Villain hosted a student matinee performance. Following curtain call, a dance party to Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go!” was held for the audience. Check out photos and video here! (more...)

Video: Cynthia Erivo Accepts GLAAD's Stephen F. Kolzak Award

Last night at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards, Cynthia Erivo accepted the special Stephen F. Kolzak Award, in recognition of her raising visibility and promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. Watch her speech now. (more...)

Watch in this exclusive sneak peek video as we take you into the rehearsal room with Antawyn Hopper and Zeniba Now as they perform her song, 'I Believe,' from The Loophole, which she wrote with Jay Adana. (more...)

Video: Alan Cumming and Ana Gasteyer in Exclusive Clip From Disney's ROBOGOBO

BroadwayWorld is excited to debut an exclusive clip of Broadway's Alan Cumming and Ana Gasteyer in Disney's new animated series, RoboGobo. Watch it now! (more...)

Video: Billy Porter Explains Why 'the Emcee' Was a Role Worth Waiting For

Billy Porter is the host with the most. But really! Not only is he starring inCabaret at the Kit Kat Club, but he's getting ready to host the Olivier Awards, which air Sunday, April 6. Watch in this video as Billy chats more about the role, his co-star, and why the themes of Cabaret are more relevant than ever. (more...)

Video: Hannah Kevitt Is Manifesting Her Dreams in MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

In this video, the radiant and rising Broadway star Hannah Kevitt! Currently understudying the role of Claire in the critically acclaimed new musical Maybe Happy Ending, Hannah joins the show to share the inside scoop on her whirlwind journey to Broadway and the power of believing in your path. (more...)

Last night, Real Women Have Curves celebrated their first Broadway performance! See photos and video from the first night of performances here! (more...)

The stars came out to celebrate last night at the Music Box Theatre, where the Sydney Theatre Company production of The Picture of Dorian Gray celebrated its opening night. Go inside the big night with Sarah Snook and more in this video. (more...)

We had the chance to chat with Matt Doyle about this show, his own mother, working with his co-star Caroline Aaron, and his incredible body of work. We go down memory lane from “Gossip Girl” to Sinatra! This chat and show will make you want to pick up the phone and call mom ASAP! Watch the full video here. (more...)

Video: First Look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in THE GREAT GATSBY

You can now get a first look at Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway, singing the Act 2 number “Past is Catching Up To Me”. See footage here! (more...)

Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham are all starring in the new sitcom Mid-Century Modern. BroadwayWorld recently sat down with the trio to discuss how this show is different from sitcoms of the past and what might be their characters' favorite musicals. Watch the interview now! (more...)

Just last week, the new musical Dead Outlaw hosted a launch party for friends, family, and fans at the famous Bowery Ballroom. Watch in this video as we take you inside the special event for a sneak preview and chat with the cast and creative team afterwards! (more...)

Alaska ThunderF*ck, Liisi LaFontaine, Cameron Mitchell Bell, Nicholas Kraft, Kodiak Thompson, Yair Keyda, Teddy Wilson Jr. and up and comer Jackie Diaz. Watch video highlights here! (more...)

Video: Watch Robyn Hurder Sing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway

Watch a new video of Robyn Hurder singing 'Don't Forget Me' in SMASH on Broadway. The song will be featured on the original Broadway cast recording for the new musical, soon to be released by Concord Theatricals Recordings. (more...)

Exclusive: Milo Manheim Opens Up About Living with Anxiety, Performing for New York Audiences

Little Shop of Horrors star Milo Manheim is sharing some of his personal experiences as a performer working and living in New York City. Watch the exclusive clip “I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario' before the full episode drops on April 1. (more...)

The stars aligned at the Palace Theatre earlier this week, where the third Broadway revival of David Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross celebrated it's opening night. This version was helmed by Tony-winning director Patrick Marber. Go inside opening night in this video! (more...)