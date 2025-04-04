Photos: Nick Jonas & Adrienne Warren in THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The first ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years, starring Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award Nominee Whitney White officially opens this Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Experience the messy, euphoric, sexy, savage, fleeting rush of falling in and out of love in New York City at The Last Five Years, starring Grammy Award® and Golden Globe nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award® winner Adrienne Warren. She begins at the breakup. He begins at the first kiss. Both sides of this five-year relationship play out in 90 minutes at this heart-racing theatrical event.



One of the most popular musicals of the last 25 years comes to Broadway for the first time ever, featuring the acclaimed powerhouse score by Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and a bold new vision by Tony Award-nominated director Whitney White. Don’t wait until goodbye—strictly limited engagement ends June 22.

The Last Five Years features choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff Kuperman & Rick Kuperman, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, wig & hair design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, music direction by Tom Murray, casting by Taylor Williams and production stage management by Cody Renard Richard. Baseline Theatrical’s Andy Jones and James Hickey serve as General Managers.