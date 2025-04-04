Ghostlight Records Releases Frank Wildhorn's YOUR LIE IN APRIL: THE MUSICAL London Cast Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ghostlight Records has announced that Frank Wildhorn’s Your Lie in April: The Musical (Original London Cast Recording) is available in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, April 4. Your Lie in April, one of the most popular romantic stories and greatest tearjerkers in the history of Japanese manga – which is a popular form of graphic novel – features music by multi-Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-nominated Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde, Bonnie & Clyde, Death Note: The Musical) with lyrics by Carly Robyn Green and Tracy Miller. Based on the manga by Naoshi Arakawa, the musical features book by Riko Sakaguchi and English language book by Rinne B. Groff. Your Lie in April was directed and choreographed by Nick Winston (Fame, Annie, Death Note: The Musical), and co-directed by Jordan Murphy (Back to the Future: The Musical, International Associate Director). Stream or download the album at here.

The recording of Your Lie in April: The Musical was based on the show’s West End premiere, which ran at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre from June 28 to August 11, 2024.

Following his mother’s death, teenage piano prodigy Kōsei Arima (Zheng Xi Yong) finds himself unable to play music. But when he strikes a friendship with the brilliant violinist Kaori Miyazono (Mia Kobayashi), she slowly encourages him to perform again.

The Your Lie in April manga, published in 2011, has since sold over 7.5 million copies in 17 countries. It was adapted into a 22-part anime TV series in 2014, a Japanese live-action film in 2016, and a Japanese stage production in 2017. The musical opened in Tokyo in 2022, followed by a Japan tour, and smashed box office records. The recent West End production was the show’s English language premiere.

The album’s cast includes Zheng Xi Yong, Mia Kobayashi, Rachel Clare Chan, Dean John Wilson, Theo Oh, Lucy Park, Ericka Posadas, and Ernest Stroud. The music arrangements and orchestrations are by Jason Howland, with Katy Richardson serving as musical supervisor. The musical director and conductor is Chris Poon.

The recording is produced by Nigel Wright and co-produced by Frank Wildhorn and Katy Richardson. Louis Hobson, Pinnacle Productions, Susan Goulet, MatPat and Stephanie Patrick, Willette & Manny Klausner, and Timothy Laczynski serve as executive producers. The album’s associate producers are Mark & Analee Reutlinger, Lorraine Lettieri, Diane DiVita, Don Lawrence & Mary Ann Hay, Black Irish Productions, Joyce Storey, Annaleise Loxton, and Bartos Entertainment Group LLC.