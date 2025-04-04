Photos: BOWL EP Heads Into Rehearsal At Vineyard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from the first rehearsal for the world premiere of Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan. Bowl EP will begin performances on May 1, 2025 and run through June 8, 2025 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).

In Bowl EP, Kelly K Klarkson and Quentavius da Quitter need to find a name for their rap group. Through flirty interludes, cringy overshares, and practicing their ollies, they grow increasingly closer. Skating and Smoking. Skating and Drinking. Skating and exorcizing a demon. With live skating and original music, enter Bowl EP: a skateboard park, in the middle of a wasteland, at the edge of the galaxy.

Kelly K Klarkson will be played by Essence Lotus (soft), Quentavius da Quitter will be played by Oghenero Gbaje (Blood Conscious) and Lemon Pepper Wings will be played by Felicia Curry (Into the Woods). Kalonjee Gallimore (A Beautiful Noise) will serve as understudy.

Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout will be fully reimagined by scenic designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Each seat offers a unique and intimate view of the performance – which includes live skateboarding and original music – no matter the seat location.

Written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, with music by Free Fool, the Bowl EP creative team includes scenic designers Adam Rigg & Anton Volovsek, costume designer DeShon Elem, lighting designer Kate McGee, sound design & additional compositions Ryan Gamblin, video & projection designer Zavier Taylor, fight choreographer & intimacy director Teniece Divya Johnson, props & special effects supervisor Daniel Brothers, rap consultant Judah Girvan, and skateboarding consultant Faheem Allah. Casting is by Victor Vazquez, CSA of X Casting. Production Stage Manager is Esti Bernstein.

Photo Credit: Tricia Baron

