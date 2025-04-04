Video: Watch Shoshana Bean Perform 'Don't Rain on My Parade' With Pink Martini

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Tony nominee Shoshana Bean join Pink Martini for a performance of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” as part of the ensemble’s 30th anniversary celebration concert at Carnegie Hall in November 2024. Bean played Fanny Brice in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Funny Girl in 2016, for which she won an IRNE Award.

About Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean was most recently seen starring in Alicia Keys’ new hit Broadway musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Her portrayal of Jersey earned Shoshana her second Grammy Award nomination, second Tony Award nomination, a Drama League Award nomination, and a Drama Desk nomination. Her performance in the Public Theater’s Hell’s Kitchen Off-Broadway production earned her a Lucille Lortel Award nomination. In 2022, she received Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League nominations for her starring role as Susan Young opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. She previously starred on Broadway as the first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and as Jenna in Waitress.

Her six independent studio albums and EPs have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, including The Boys, Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee, and Galavant.

Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores!. She earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill Ted Face the Music, Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best, and filmed a solo concert special for PBS.

About Pink Martini

Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, Australia, New Zealand, South America and North America. The band has played with more than 70 orchestras around the world, including multiple engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Boston Pops, the National Symphony at the Kennedy Center, the San Francisco Symphony, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Sydney Symphony at the Sydney Opera House, and the BBC Concert Orchestra at Royal Albert Hall in London.

Over their 30 years Pink Martini has collaborated with numerous artists, including Phyllis Diller, Jimmy Scott, Carol Channing, Rita Moreno, Jane Powell, Rufus Wainwright, filmmaker Gus Van Sant, the original cast of Sesame Street, and the Portland Youth Philharmonic. They also have an illustrious roster of regular guest artists: NPR’s Ari Shapiro, host of All Things Considered; Cantor Ida Rae Cahana (who was cantor at the Central Synagogue in NYC for five years); koto player Masumi Timson, and harpist Maureen Love.

About Carnegie Hall