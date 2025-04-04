Jack Black Wants to Star in a Movie Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the campaign trail for the new Minecraft film, Jack Black shared one of his career bucket list items: to star in a movie musical. Though the actor has lent his vocals to songs for his comedy rock band Tenacious D, the star has yet to sing onscreen in a musical context.

When quizzed about the subject by MTV's Josh Horowitz, Black was excited by the prospect. "I would love to be [in a musical]...Maybe that's what I need for the cherry on top of my career, is a proper musical." Black went on to express his love for "Take a Chance on Me," the ABBA classic featured in Mamma Mia! before breaking out in an impromptu rendition of the song.

Despite not yet appearing in a "proper musical," Black performed on the soundtrack for School of Rock, the 2003 Richard Linklater film that followed a rock guitarist-turned-substitute-teacher who forms a new band consisting of 5-grade students. The show later became a Broadway musical, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Jack Black is an actor who has appeared in a variety of high-profile films, including High Fidelity, King Kong, The Holiday, Nacho Libre, Tropic Thunder, and more. His latest project, A Minecraft Movie, is now in theaters.