Video: She's Unbreakable- Meet SIX's Kelsie Watts

Watts stars as Jane Seymour in Six on Broadway.
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We love the ladies of “Six!” You need to come to sing, dance, and live it up to be one of the ladies! Well this new cast is fire. We have some singing singers up on stage. We have with us a true vocal sensation with us this week! Kelsie Watts is here to tell us about her Broadway debut!
Kelsie has been releasing music for years. She burst into the limelight on Season 19 of “The Voice.” She was a proud member of Team Kelly. She released albums, singles, and has sung with some of Pop Music’s best. Kelsie has now accumulated over 100 million views across social platforms including TikTok and Instagram with her cover videos of iconic pop music. She takes her voice, talent, and experience, and puts it on stage eight shows a week with Six! Wait til you hear all about it!
