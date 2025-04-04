Video: Kristin Chenoweth Surprises Idina Menzel at REDWOOD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel was joined by her friend and Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth on-stage for a special encore song, following a performance of Menzel's new Broadway musical Redwood. Menzel and Chenoweth first worked together in 2003, originating the roles of Elphaba and Glinda respectively in the hit Broadway musical Wicked. On stage at the Nederlander Theatre on Thursday night, they sang a special rendition of Wicked's "For Good."

The encore was a surprise to all audience members — and Menzel! — and served as an auction opportunity for Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids in their spring fundraising efforts. Two lucky audience members donated $8,000 each, for a total of $16,000, to join the cast on-stage for the song, and later go backstage to meet the company.

Redwood marks Menzel's first show on Broadway in more than a decade, and also marks her return to the Nederlander Theatre, where she made her Broadway debut in RENT.

Photo Credit: Rebecca J Michelson

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel

Khaila Wilcoxon, Michael Park, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Zachary Noah Piser, De’Adre Aziza