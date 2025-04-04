Interview: Savana Hauck of JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK at Raymond J. Lammers Proscenium Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Savana Hauck

Photo by Siri Koplin

Theater Children's Production: Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook will be performed at the Raymond J. Lammers Proscenium Theatre at the University of Minnesota Morris. Savana Hauck (she/they) will be portraying the role of Junie B. in this production. We caught up with Savana to discuss her role, the production, and her favorite local spots.

What do you enjoy most about being a part of this production?

I’ve absolutely loved how cathartic it’s been to revisit a character I connected with in childhood. Developing the space to let my imagination—and my inner child—run wild while bringing her to life has been incredibly freeing. With everything we all have going on, whether it’s physical health, mental health, navigating family and friend dynamics or even just generally trying to stay afloat in an ever-changing (and honestly, overwhelming) world, having this escape into theatrical kindergartener chaos has been such a gift.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

Junie B is a nutball (spoiler!) and as a rule I am also a silly person, but I tend to be situationally reserved. Embracing this role has meant releasing a bit of that and has allowed me to really get in touch with how beautiful it is to be seen and known for exactly as you are even if you’re worried about x y and z. You’re never going to be everybody’s cup of tea, but finding the people who allow you to be you is so important. We watch Junie grapple with these moments throughout the show, and man I am right there with her even 14 years older.

What is your favorite moment in this production?

Oh boy! There are so many to choose from! Any sequence done in Junie B.’s dream state is always a fun thing to get to do. We have a dream chase scene that is especially goofy and a workout! I'd also say the very last scene between Handsome Warren and Junie B. is quite sweet and healing.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope the audience walks away with a reminder of how big and real the emotions of childhood can feel—and how important it is to make space for them with empathy and humor. Junie B. Jones Is Not a Crook may be full of chaos and silliness, but at its heart, it’s about learning right from wrong, navigating friendships, and figuring out how to be good personally through the eyes of a spirited kid who’s truly just trying her best. I hope people of all ages can see a bit of themselves in Junie B. and leave the theatre feeling lighter, more joyful, and maybe a little more understanding—of both their own inner child and the kids in their lives.

What are your favorite local spots in the area?

As a Twin Cities baby born and bred, adjusting to small-town rural life was a little bit jarring, but connecting to nature and rooting myself in places like Pomme De Terre Park and the surrounding trails is so grounding. Food-wise–Don’s Cafe (for breakfast specifically) never misses, Common Cup Coffeehouse provides a cozy vibe, and you simply can’t go wrong with a classic Dairy Queen moment. We’re also lucky to have a couple of fun thrift shops, which is always good for a college town!

Thank you Savana for your time! For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.

