Rhode Island Court Denies Funding Relief in Lawsuit Against the National Endowment for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The U.S. District Court in Rhode Island yesterday denied a motion for preliminary injunctive relief by arts organizations applying for National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) funding. The court held that the NEA’s decision on Feb. 6 to make any project that “promotes” what the government deems to be “gender ideology” ineligible for funds likely violated the First Amendment and exceeded its statutory authority. It nevertheless concluded that, because the NEA is currently in the process of determining whether to reimpose that ban, the court could not get in the way of the agency’s decisionmaking process.

“We shouldn’t need to negotiate for the right to support and uplift all artists — including transgender and nonbinary artists,” said Marta V. Martinez, executive director of Rhode Island Latino Arts. “This order fails to bring us the clarity we need to apply for funds for projects that allow Latinx artists, especially those who are queer, trans, or nonbinary, to show up as their whole selves without fear of erasure of censorship. Artistic freedom and equal dignity are fundamental to a just and vibrant society and despite today’s ruling, we will continue to create space for artists to tell their truths, challenge norms, and build bridges through their work.”

The court reminded applicants that they “now ... have this Court’s preliminary review of the merits,” and that review suggests any reimposition of the eligibility bar would be unlawful. The NEA will announce how they are planning to implement the executive order on April 30, but applications for funding are due on April 7 and may be subject to as-yet-undecided rules, including the funding bar.

“This opinion makes clear that the NEA cannot lawfully reimpose its viewpoint-based eligibility bar,” said Vera Eidelman, senior staff attorney at the ACLU. “Though it falls short of the relief we were seeking, we are hopeful that artists of all views and backgrounds will remain eligible for the support and recognition they deserve in this funding cycle and beyond.”

The ACLU had asked for a preliminary injunction ahead of the grant application deadline. The NEA initially imposed a certification requirement and funding prohibition in response to President Trump’s order prohibiting federal funding of anything that “promotes gender ideology.” While the NEA temporarily rescinded the attestation requirement and funding prohibition after the lawsuit was filed, the agency advised the judge that the NEA was again in the process of evaluating how the executive order would be implemented, and that the evaluation would not be completed until April 30. At that time, the NEA may retroactively apply the funding restriction to projects that have already been submitted.

“This is not the result we hoped for, but we remain hopeful that the NEA will be unable to reimpose their restrictions,” said Rose Oser, producing director of National Queer Theater. “This is just one of the administration’s many attempts to silence trans voices, but we will keep creating work that aligns with our values, and we will keep fighting on every front to defend trans rights and artistic freedom.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the artists and theatres at the heart of this fight,” said Emilya Cachapero, Co-Executive Director of National and Global Programming at TCG. “This moment is about more than a single grant cycle—it’s about the future of artistic freedom in this country. We are disappointed in this decision but will continue to advocate for a theatre ecology where all voices—especially trans and nonbinary voices—are welcomed and celebrated.”