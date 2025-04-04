Josh Breckenridge, Jelani Remy, Emily Skeggs Will Star in THE APPLE BOYS at Bucks County Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bucks County Playhouse will kick off the summer season with the high-spirited, harmony-filled new musical The Apple Boys, running May 2 through May 25.

Producing Director Alexander Fraser, Executive Producer Robyn Goodman and Producer Josh Fiedler announced casting and production details for the musical comedy — the second new work debuting at the Playhouse this season. Bucks County Playhouse’s 2025 season is sponsored by Bank of America.

Step back in time to Gilded Age Coney Island with a fast-paced new musical comedy, The Apple Boys. Jack Chapman III, grandson of Johnny Appleseed, rallies a colorful cast of characters—including the founder of Nathan’s Famous Hotdogs and the world’s strongest man—to save his family’s struggling apple orchard. Featuring an inventive score with tight vocal harmonies, The Apple Boys is a boisterous show that will leave you cheering for the underdogs and celebrating the joys of friendship.

The Apple Boys is produced by special arrangement with Johnnie Moore Hawkins and Jonothon Lyons.

“One of the thrills of producing shows is happening upon a new show that takes you by surprise. Apple Boys is both inventive and genuinely funny… sending you on a roller-coaster of laughs, thrills and all-around merriment," said Producing Director Alexander Fraser. “We fell in love with its big heart and joyful spirit and are thrilled to bring another original new musical to our audiences.”

The Apple Boys features a book by Jonothon Lyons and music and lyrics by Ben Bonnema. The playhouse production is directed by David Alpert and choreographed by Marc Kimelman, with music supervision by Rona Siddiqui.

The Apple Boys features an inventive book and harmonious score where four actors portray more than two dozen characters. The Playhouse production stars Josh Breckenridge (Broadway’s “Swept Away” and “The Heart of Rock and Roll”), Jelani Remy (Broadway’s “Back to the Future” and “The Lion King”), Emily Skeggs (Tony nominee for “Fun Home”) and Teddy Yudain (“Little Shop of Horrors” Off-Broadway). DeShawn Travis Bowens (Fulton Theater’s “Chicago”), Rachel Kay (National Tour of “Escape to Margaritaville”) and John Mezzina Hannigan (The REV Theater’s “Bandstand”) will cover the leads and complete the company.

The creative team includes Adam Koch (Scenic Design), Johanna Pan (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Beth Lake (Sound Design), Matt Gallagher (Vocal Arranger), and Sujin Kim-Ramsey (Music Director). RL Campbell is the Production Stage Manager. Sauniq Lawson is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA.

