CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, LEGALLY BLONDE and More Set for TUTS 2025 Season

Theatre Under the Stars (TUTS) has announced its magical 2025 season, featuring Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Legally Blonde The Musical, on stage June 27-August 16, 2025, at Stanley Park’s iconic Malkin Bowl.

From Willy Wonka’s world of pure imagination to the perfectly pink, chic aesthetic of Elle Woods, TUTS invites audiences to bask in the glow of its summer season, bursting with fast-paced adventure, lighthearted whimsy, and feel-good delights. A Vancouver tradition since 1940, TUTS will launch its two-show subscription packs, followed by early bird single tickets on May 22, 2025.

“We are excited to welcome audiences to our 85th season of sensational musical theatre,” says Kevin Woo, TUTS General Manager. “From the imaginative playfulness of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which we’re thrilled to present for the very first time in our history, to the vibrant positivity of Legally Blonde The Musical, returning to the TUTS stage for the third time due to popular demand, our summer season is chock full of heart, humour, and hope.”

Based on the beloved children’s classic from author Roald Dahl, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows Charlie on a curious adventure, after he wins a coveted golden ticket to take a behind the scenes tour of the mysterious Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory. Charlie and his fellow ticket winners – gluttonous Augustus Gloop, spoiled Veruca Salt, boastful Violet Beauregarde, and maniacal Mike Teavee – are amazed by Wonka’s mouthwatering creations. As they compete for Wonka’s grand prize, each contestant ends up getting – in strange but delightful ways – just what they deserve.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will be directed by Peter Jorgensen, who was last seen on the TUTS stage in Big The Musical in 2005, and choreographed by Keri Minty, who last choreographed for TUTS’ production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in 2010. Sean Bayntun will return for the third year in a row as a TUTS Music Director, following his work on The Prom in 2023 and CATS in 2024.

Based on the 2001 cult film, Legally Blonde The Musical is a fun-loving, feel-good celebration of girl power, teamwork, and the magic of staying true to yourself. The fan-favourite musical follows sorority girl Elle Woods, who is determined to win back her college sweetheart after getting dumped on the eve of her graduation – even if that means following him to Harvard Law School. Upon arrival, Elle is immediately dismissed as a ditzy blonde by her classmates and faculty due to her bubbly personality and hot pink ensembles. But thanks to her unabashed optimism and positive encouragement from her new friends, Elle proves it takes more than just book smarts to win the case.

Legally Blonde The Musical will be directed by Jayme Armstrong, who returns to TUTS since her last appearance on stage in Oklahoma! in 2007, and choreographed by Lyndsey Britten, who starred in TUTS’ production of Shrek The Musical in 2014 and Hairspray in 2015, and served as Assistant Director/Choreographer for Newsies in 2019. They will be joined by Music Director Eliza De Castro, TUTS’ 2023 Music Directing Fellow for The Prom and Music Director for School of Rock in 2024.

TUTS offers its two-show subscription pack – allowing audiences to secure their seats to both productions for one great price – on sale now through May 15. Subscriptions are $99 for adults and $69 for youth ages 5-12, and include premium tickets to both productions, souvenir programs, and exchange insurance for both nights.

Subscriptions are available by visiting tuts.ca or by calling 1-800-514-3849 until May 15. Early bird single tickets, from $35, will go on sale May 22.

