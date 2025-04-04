Video: Josh Groban Interviews Younger Self in Promo Video for New Album 'Gems'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In a new video for his upcoming retrospective album, Tony-award nominee Josh Groban comes face-to-face with his younger self for a sit-down "interview." As present-day Groban attempts to promote his album, younger Groban asks him questions about other topics, from cooking to his parents.

Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2. The 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, Be Alright and Open Hands. Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13, including 2 extra songs – Broken Vow and Remember When It Rained – handpicked by Groban himself.

Among other highlights, Gems includes the 3x-Platinum signature anthem You Raise Me Up, and the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 To Where You Are. It also includes the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout Evermore as well as fan-favorite show-stopping renditions of Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, and his duet with Kelly Clarkson of All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera.

Gems shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE. Later this year, Groban will also grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights, on September 5 and 6. The shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.