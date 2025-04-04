Video: Josh Groban Interviews Younger Self in Promo Video for New Album 'Gems'

Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2.
In a new video for his upcoming retrospective album, Tony-award nominee Josh Groban comes face-to-face with his younger self for a sit-down "interview." As present-day Groban attempts to promote his album, younger Groban asks him questions about other topics, from cooking to his parents.
Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2. The 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, Be Alright and Open Hands. Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13, including 2 extra songs – Broken Vow and Remember When It Rained – handpicked by Groban himself.
Among other highlights, Gems includes the 3x-Platinum signature anthem You Raise Me Up, and the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 To Where You Are. It also includes the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout Evermore as well as fan-favorite show-stopping renditions of Over The Rainbow from The Wizard of Oz, Pure Imagination from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, and his duet with Kelly Clarkson of All I Ask of You from The Phantom of the Opera.
Gems shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE. Later this year, Groban will also grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl for two nights, on September 5 and 6. The shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.
In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role, which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.
Videos