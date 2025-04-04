WICKED Will Hold LA Open Call for Broadway & Tour Companies

Wicked is set to hold an open call for singers in Los Angeles for its Broadway and National Touring companies. The Telsey Office is seeking singers 18+, any gender and ethnicity, who move well for principal and ensemble roles.

The open call will be held on Monday, April 21 (10am) at 3rd Street Dance (8558 West 3rd Street). Read the full listing below:

About Wicked:

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 21st year on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 70 million people worldwide and has over $6 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.