From London to NYC: See These Olivier Award-Winners on Broadway This Season

Broadway and the West End may be separated by an ocean, but when it comes to theatre, the two iconic districts are more connected than ever. Over the years, a remarkable number of productions have made successful transatlantic journeys—Broadway hits lighting up London's West End stages, and acclaimed West End shows finding new life on Broadway.

This weekend, stars of London theatre will gather at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the Olivier Awards (or the British equivalent of the Tony Awards) and some of the winners will likely reprise their roles on Broadway soon. How do we know? It happens every year! Beyond already-running hits like Six, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, the 2024/25 Broadway season is already full of Olivier Award-winning (and nominated) productions, including...

Operation Mincemeat

Last year's Best New Musical winner can now be seen on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre with its original London cast. Operation Mincemeat was nominated for six Olivier Awards in 2024 and won two (the other went to Jak Malone).

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Now in Broadway previews at the Marquis Theatre, Stranger Things first spooked audiences in London and earned five 2024 Olivier nominations. It won for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play and Best Set Design.

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sarah Snook took home a 2024 Olivier Award for her performance in Kip Williams' The Picture of Dorian Gray. Marg Horwell also won for Best Costume Design. You can now see both of their work on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

Sunset Boulevard

Before Norma returned to Broadway, she was winning Olivier Awards. Jaime Lloyd's acclaimed revival was nominated in a whopping eleven categories and took home seven awards, including Best Musical Revival and Best Direction. Winners Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis also star in the Broadway production at the St. James Theatre.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends

Sondheim himself might be iconically Broadway, but this revue is a tribute created by London producer Cameron Mackintosh. The show was nominated for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play in 2024.

Vanya

It's not running on Broadway, but if you travel a few blocks south to the Lortel Theatre, you can catch Andrew Scott's Olivier-nominated performance in Vanya. The show won for Best Revival in 2024.

A Streetcar Named Desire

Also not quite on Broadway, but Rebecca Frecknall's six-time nominated A Streetcar Named Desire plays through April 6 at BAM. The production won Best Revival in 2023 and Paul Mescal won Best Actor.

Honorable mentions: Tammy Faye and The Hills of California

Both shows closed last year, but Jez Butterworth's The Hills of California played a limited Broadway run after earning two Olivier nominations in 2024. Tammy Faye had four nominations in 2023 including a win for Katie Brayben, who also starred in the Broadway transfer.

While we await news of the next West End-to-Broadway transfer, study up on the 2025 Olivier Award nominees and don't for get to tune in for the ceremony.