Playlist: The Best of Jason Robert Brown

Tomorrow, Sunday April 6, The Last Five Years will officially open on Broadway for the first time since the beloved musical premiered in 2001. This revival is directed by Tony nominee Whitney White and stars Tony winner Adrienne Warren and music superstar Nick Jonas. The man behind the music is none other than Jason Robert Brown.

Brown has written the scores for some of the most influential musicals of the past thirty years, beginning with Songs for a New World (1995), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Lyrics, 2002), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony Award for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, 2014), Honeymoon In Vegas (2015), Mr. Saturday Night (lyrics by Amanda Green), and The Connector (created with Jonathan Marc Sherman and Daisy Prince). Jason tours the world as a singer and pianist, and his songs, including "Hope," "Someone To Fall Back On," and "All Things In Time," have been recorded by hundreds of artists including Ariana Grande, Shoshana Bean, Betty Buckley, Jennifer Nettles, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, and Audra McDonald. His latest project, Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (written with Taylor Mac based on John Berendt’s book and directed by Rob Ashford) is due to open on Broadway next season. He tells us all about writing new orchestrations for this The Last Five Years here.

Today, we are celebrating with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!