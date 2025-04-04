News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More

Performances are now underway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

By: Apr. 04, 2025
George Clooney has officially made his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck, now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Read the reviews here. The show officially opened last night, April 3, and to celebrate the big night. Check out photos of Clooney and the cast taking their bows below!

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won. 

The cast also includes Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich,  Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble. 

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision), and David Caparelliotis (Casting Director).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Julianna Margulies and George Clooney

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Hugh Jackman and Pat Schoenfeld

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Rachel Zegler

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jennifer Lopez

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Kylie Minogue

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Kylie Minogue

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Noah Wyle

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Hugh Jackman and Anthony Edwards

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Uma Thurman

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Todd Spiewak and Jim Parsons

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Hugh Jackman

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Director David Cromer, Producer John Johnson, Producer Greg Nobile, Co-Writer George Clooney, Producer Sue Wagner and Co-Wtiter Grant Heslov

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Pierce Brosnan

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Richie Jackson and Jordan Roth

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Julianna Margulies

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Lucas Bravo

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Alexandra Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Mare Winningham

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Matthew Rhys

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Tina Benko and Rebecca Creskoff

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Anthony Edwards

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Mike Birbiglia

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Producer Greg Nobile and Bee Schaffer Carrozzini

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Lila Raicek

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Lysa Heslov and Monica Lewinsky

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Monica Lewinsky

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Leslye Headland

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Richard Kind

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jim Parsons

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jordan Roth

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Kaia Gerber

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Gayle King

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jake Tapper

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Lesley Stahl

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Anthony Edwards and Mare Winningham

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Adam Wright and Pamela Brown

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Lawrence O'Donnell

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Stephanie Ruhle

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Whitney White and Maxim Pozdorovkin

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jake Heinrichs and Rachel Chavkin

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Carol Ireland and Marin Ireland

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Will Brill and Talene Monahon

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Stephanie Ruhle and Alexandra Wentworth

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
David Mattar Merten

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Robert Klein

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Juliette Pepe and Neil Pepe

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jenny Gersten and Lear deBessonet

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Emerson Brooks

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Jason Blum and Lauren Schuker Blum

Photos: GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Opening Night Brings Out Jennifer Lopez, Rachel Zegler and More Image
Signage at The Winter Garden Theatre






