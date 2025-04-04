Rialto Chatter: THE SEAGULL Starring Cate Blanchett Eyes 2026 New York Bow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to Baz Bamigboye at Deadline, a New York transfer of Thomas Ostermeier's new production of Chekhov’s The Seagull starring Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett. is in the works for 2026, but no deal finalized yet.

Baz notes that sources are hopeful for a New York City engagement at some point next year. Some potential venues include Park Avenue Armory, BAM (Brooklyn Academy of Music) and Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater.

The production features Cate Blanchett (Arkadina) and Tom Burke (Trigorin) are Priyanga Burford (Polina), Emma Corrin (Nina), Zachary Hart (Medvedenko), Paul Higgins (Shamrayev), Tanya Reynolds (Masha), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Konstantin), and Jason Watkins (Sorin).

Completing the creative team are Magda Willi (Set Design), Marg Horwell (Costume Design), Tom Gibbons (Sound Design), and Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (Casting).

Cate Blanchett stars as Arkadina, a celebrated actress whose larger-than-life presence dominates both the stage and her personal relationships. Arriving at her family's country estate for the weekend, she finds herself caught up in a storm of conflicting desires. Her playwright son, Konstantin (Kodi Smit-McPhee), struggles to step out of her shadow as he pursues his own artistic ambitions and her lover Trigorin (Tom Burke), becomes the object of affection for the aspiring young actress Nina (Emma Corrin).

As their lives entwine and they each grapple with their desires, ambitions, and disappointments, Chekhov's timeless story unfolds in a gripping tale of vanity, power, and the sacrifices made in the name of art.