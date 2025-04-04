STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW, OLD FRIENDS And More Come to 92NY This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bryce Dallas Howard, Leslie Odom, Jr., Patricia Clarkson, a Stranger Things: The First Shadow special presentation and more come to 92nd Street Y this spring. Get full details on the events!

Disney+ And Imagine Documentaries Presents Pets

Bryce Dallas Howard In Conversation With MTV's Josh Horowitz

In Person

Monday, April 14, 7:30 pm, Free with Registration

Disney+ and Imagine Documentaries brings Pets, the feel-good documentary we all need right now — to 92NY — an exclusive screening followed by a conversation with director Bryce Dallas Howard (The Mandalorian, Jurassic World) and MTV's Josh Horowitz.

Nothing tugs at the heartstrings (or has us laughing out loud) quite like our furry, feathery, and even scaly best friends. Pets isn't just a documentary — it's a global love story, celebrating the incredible, life-changing bonds between animals and their humans. Directed by Howard and produced by the powerhouse team at Imagine Documentaries (Jim Henson Idea Man, Harlem Ice), Pets dives into the pure magic of these unspoken connections. Through viral videos, archival footage, and deeply personal stories, the film showcases the joy, loyalty, and unconditional love that make our pets family.

Stick around after the screening as Howard and Horowitz go behind the scenes, sharing the inspiration, the most unforgettable moments, and why Pets is about to steal your heart.

Jenny Anderson In Conversation With Ariana DeBose

The In-between: Intimate And Candid Moments Of Broadway Stars, And Mini-concert: Sara Bareilles, Caisie Levy And J Harrison Ghee

In Person and Online

Thursday, April 17, 7:30 pm, From $50

What's more enticing than a peek behind the scenes? And when the scenes are played out on Broadway's grandest stages, the peek behind them is gold.



Jenny Anderson, Broadway fan turned in-demand photographer, joins us with Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose to talk about her new book, The In-Between: Intimate and Candid Moments of Broadway Stars , followed by a mini-concert by some of Broadway's most exciting voices featured throughout the pages, Sara Bareilles, Caissie Levy, and J Harrison Ghee. Anderson chats with DeBose about the photos in her book and the moments they capture that the audience never sees – in the dressing rooms, the wings, post-performance, and more. Anderson takes us inside the images, giving readers a glimpse into private moments with Glenn Close, Hugh Jackman, Jonathan Groff, Patti LuPone, Daniel Radcliffe, Chita Rivera, and many more. She reflects on the power of photography to tell the stories behind the stories – and all that's revealed in Broadway's sacred spaces offstage.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Documentary Screening And Conversation With The Duffer Brothers, Sonia Friedman, Stephen Daldry, Justin Martin And Kate Trefry

In Person and Online

Monday, April 21, 7 pm, From $50

*This event takes place at The Paris Theater. Online tickets are for the Talk only.

They do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 8:30 pm ET

Before the curtain goes up, don't miss the creative team behind the new production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow — creators Matt and Ross Duffer, producer Sonia Friedman, writer Kate Trefry, director Stephen Daldry, and co-director Justin Martin — for a special documentary screening on the making of the award-winning play that astonished London's West End. Set in 1959 in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, The First Shadow follows teenager Henry Creel as he seeks to make a fresh start and escape from his troubled past. But when a wave of shocking and mysterious crime hits the town, Henry wonders — is there a darkness within him that is connected to the darkness unfolding around him?

Following a special documentary screening about the making of the show, join the Duffers, Friedman, Daldry, Martin and Trefry for the secrets behind adopting the hit series for the stage, stories from backstage, and much more.

Reel Pieces With Annette Insdorf: Lilly— Screening And Conversation With Patricia Clarkson

In Person and Online

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm, From $40

*Online tickets are for the Talk only. They do not include the screening. Talk begins at approximately 9:15 pm ET.

92NY Reel Pieces Moderator Annette Insdorf will interview Patricia Clarkson after a screening of her new film Lilly.

Winner of awards including the Emmy and Golden Globe, Patricia Clarkson is best known for films like Pieces of April (Academy Award nomination), The Station Agent, The Green Mile, Learning to Drive, Far From Heaven (NY Film Critics Circle Award for Supporting Actress), All the Real Girls (Special Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival), Lisa Cholodenko's High Art (Independent Spirit Award nomination), Whatever Works, and Good Night and Good Luck. Her theater career includes a Tony nomination for her performance in The Elephant Man alongside Bradley Cooper.

Lilly, directed and co-written by Rachel Feldman, is an inspirational biopic. Clarkson plays Lilly Ledbetter, the Alabama Goodyear factory worker, wife and mother who rose to prominence as an activist for women's pay equity. After years of discrimination, she engages lawyer Jon Goldfarb (Thomas Sadowski), who supports her all the way to the Supreme Court – as does her husband (John Benjamin Hickey).

In Person and Online

Monday, May 5, 7:30 pm, From $40

Tony Award winner Lea Salonga – beloved for her work on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Here Lies Love, and more – joins us with 11-time Emmy Award-winning host of NY1's On Stage Frank DiLella to talk about her starring role in the new Manhattan Theatre Club production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends.

Salonga is fresh off a triumphant run in the London production of the show – Cameron Mackintosh's musical revue and love letter to Sondheim – where she starred with Bernadette Peters, with whom she now shares the spotlight again. Hear Salonga talk with DiLella about the show's evolution from star-studded gala to wildly successful West End production to Broadway, her love of Sondheim, working alongside Peters, and much more. It's the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at this “great big Broadway show” and valentine to a musical theater god.

Falling Up: Leslie Odom, Jr. In Conversation With Kara Young

In Person and Online

Friday, May 9, 7 pm, From $35