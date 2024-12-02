First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Boise Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Boise Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gary John LaRosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 30%

Hanna Christensen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 28%

Amanda Watson - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of idaho 14%

Angie Benson - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

Dugan Jackman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 7%

Amanda Watson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 6%

Amanda Watson - ELF : THE MUSICAL - The Music Theater of Idaho 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 23%

Erin Lee McSwain - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 17%

Bottari and Case - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 14%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre of Idaho 14%

Tina Stuckey - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 9%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 6%

Nikki Wesselman - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Boise Little Theater 4%

Tina Stuckey - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Cheryl Blauer - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Tina Stuckey - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

Tina Stuckey - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 40%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 31%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - The Huckleberry Star Theater 17%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 12%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gary John La Rosa - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coer d'Alene Theatre 27%

Kevin Nielsen - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

Jean Andrews - ANNIE - The Music theatre Of Idaho 14%

Victoria Horn - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 9%

Jean Andrews - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The Music theatre of Idaho 7%

Jean Andrews - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The MusicTheatre of Idaho 4%

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

Shannon Peterson - REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Ryan White - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 3%

John Myers - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Boise Little Theater 3%



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 24%

ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 12%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Music Theatre of Idaho 8%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Music theatre of Idaho 3%

REEFER MADNESS - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alana Shepherd - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 50%

Roy Leach - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 50%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Scott Michaelsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 31%

Lindsay Whittig - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 24%

Emily Roundy - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 16%

JeNeale Hill - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 8%

Josh Milbourne - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 7%

Debra Ellis & Erick Pew - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 6%

Eric Maine - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 4%

Kelley Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Kelly Smith - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%



Best Musical

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 26%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 26%

ANNIE - The Music Theatre of Idaho 14%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 7%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 6%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 4%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

David Eldridge - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 25%

Shelby DeBoard-Ulrich - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 11%

Savannah Hardy - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 10%

Arwyn Foutz - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 10%

Nico Lanza - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 9%

Victoria Zenner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Starlight Mountain Theatre 5%

Alyssa Fishman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 5%

Chesli Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Trey Smith - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 3%

Isaiah Raasch - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Melia Kane - ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 3%

Brock McDonald - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 2%

Cody Bray - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Hanna Christensen - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 2%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Jarom Burbank - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Brock McDonald - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theatre 1%

Mac Fishman - ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 1%

Rebecca Duggan - ELF - Music Theatre of Idaho 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Perry - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 31%

Mac Fishman - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 27%

Jeff Gunstream - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 23%

Jeff Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 19%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelliey Chavez - KISS OF MAKE UP - Boise Little Theater 29%

Nate Thomas - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 29%

Nate Thomas - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 23%

Nate Thomas - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 19%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Amy D'Orazi - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 22%

Trevor Ferguson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 9%

Anne Milbourne - ANNIE - The music theatre of Idaho 8%

Jessica Piccillo - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 8%

Tacoma Kelly - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

Isaiah Raasch - NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 6%

Chelsea Gunstream - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - Music Theatre of Idaho 4%

Leah Modlin - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

Trey Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Madison Casteel - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Starlight Mountain Theatre 4%

Jeff Gunstream - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 3%

Brooklyn Blair - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Boise Little Theater 3%

Joseph Stevenson - ANASTASIA - The Huckleberry Star Theater 3%

Annie McKinney - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 3%

Chase Weed - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 3%

Paul Jeffries - AVENUE Q - Stage Coach Theater 2%

Mary Drake - LEGALLY BLONDE - Music Theatre of Idaho 2%

Matt Milton - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 2%

Daniel Fuhriman - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Ken Cook - CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 1%

Lori Lewis - COMPANY - Music Theater of Idaho 1%

Sara Hanson - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 1%

Matthew bandord - DISNEYS THE LITTLE MERMAID - The music theatre of Idaho 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Cynthia Atanga - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stagecoach Theater 71%

Jerry Jarrett - LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Stage Coach Theatre 29%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - The Huckleberry Star Theater 27%

ANNIE - Music Theatre of Idaho 20%

NEWSIES - Starlight Mountain Theatre 18%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Music Theatre of Idaho 12%

CINDERELLA - Boise Music Week 8%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - The music theatre of Idaho 8%

ELF - The music theatre of Idaho 4%

LIL ABNER - Starlight Mountain Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Huckleberry Star Theater 25%

Music Theatre of Idaho 24%

Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre 22%

Starlight Mountain Theatre 16%

Boise Little Theater 8%

Stage Coach Theatre 3%

Boise Music Week 2%



