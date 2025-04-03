North Carolina Theatre to Cease Operations in May After Four Decades

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Carolina Theatre, a cornerstone of Raleigh's performing arts scene for the past 40 years, will cease operations in early May 2024. The announcement follows the company's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing and the suspension of all productions earlier this year.

A representative for the organization confirmed that the theatre was unable to obtain the funding needed to continue operations, reports WRAL News. The company has been headquartered at the Martin Marietta Performing Arts Center in downtown Raleigh.

"The financial restructuring is a necessary step toward rebuilding and revitalizing The North Carolina Theatre for the future," the theatre said in a statement.

Founded in 1983, North Carolina Theatre has long been recognized as the city’s largest professional theatre company, staging Broadway-style musicals and serving as a training ground for emerging talent.

The closure is part of a broader trend, as performing arts organizations across the country have struggled with financial instability during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Comments