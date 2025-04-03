Photos: Theater Latté Da's Local Premiere Of FUN HOME Is Now On Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theater Latté Da has announced that performances are underway for the highly anticipated Twin Cities premiere of FUN HOME, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical based on the graphic memoir by former Minnesota resident Alison Bechdel, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron. See photos from the show.

The production is directed by Addie Gorlin-Han (Latté Da debut; Guthrie Theatre’s A Christmas Carol), with Musical Direction by Jason Hansen (Stones in His Pockets, Merrily We Roll Along, Christmas at the Local) and choreography by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Latté Da debut; Associate Choreographer, Hadestown on Broadway).

FUN HOME opens on April 5, 2025 and will run through May 4, 2025 at Theater Latté Da’s home at the historic Ritz Theater in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. Single tickets start at $36. Group, student and other discounts are also available. Tickets are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org.

The cast includes announced Shad Hanley as Bruce Bechdel (Latté Da debut; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ Beautiful), Monty Hays as Medium Alison (Latté Da debut; Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ The Prom), and Sara Masterson as Alison (Falsettos, NEXT Festival), Truman Bednar as Christian Bechdel (NEXT Festival), Berto Borroto as Roy/Pete/Mark/Bobby (Latté Da debut), Brock Heuring as John Bechdel (Latté Da debut), Ann Michels as Helen Bechdel (Five Points, Parade), Eve Scharback as Small Alison (Latté Da debut), and Emma Schuld as Joan (Yoko’s Husband’s Killer’s Japanese Wife, Gloria workshop). The understudies for the production are Emily Dussault, Liv Kemp, Joey Miller, Joshua Row and Violet Stowers.

Introspective and refreshingly honest, this hit musical is hailed as one of Broadway’s most original. Through the lens of three pivotal stages in Alison’s life, Bechdel’s witty and wistful illustrated autobiography comes to life in this moving journey to acceptance, directed by Addie Gorlin-Han. Looking back on her 1970s childhood in the family-owned funeral home and her complex relationship with her father, Alison discovers they had more in common than she ever knew. The Tony Award-winning score includes such iconic songs as “Ring of Keys,” “Days and Days,” “Telephone Wire,” and “Changing My Major.”

FUN HOME premiered Off-Broadway at New York’s Public Theater in 2013 before transferring to Broadway in 2015, where it played 26 previews and 582 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre between March 27, 2015 and September 10, 2016. The production was nominated for twelve Tony Awards, winning five, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score.

Cartoonist Alison Bechdel’s graphic memoir, on which the musical is based, is a cultural touchstone in its own right, named among the 100 Best Books of the 21st Century by the New York Times. Recipient of a 2014 MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship, Bechdel spent a significant part of her early career living in St. Paul, Minnesota as she gained acclaim for her comic strip Dykes to Watch Out For. The strip also served as the origin of the eponymous “Bechdel Test,” which has become a frequently used measure of the representation of women in film and other fiction.

The creative team for FUN HOME includes Addie Gorlin-Han (director), Jason Hansen (music direction and orchestrations), Katie Rose McLaughlin (choreographer), Eli Sherlock (scenic designer), Rich Hamson (costume designer), Alice Trent (lighting designer), Katharine Horowitz (sound designer), Madelaine Foster (properties designer), Emma Gustafson (wig, makeup and hair designer), Alli St. John (intimacy coordinator), and Ray Gorlin (cultural consultant). Shelby Reddig is the Production Stage Manager, and Austin Schoenfelder is the Assistant Stage Manager.

FUN HOME opens on April 5, 2025 and will run through May 4, 2025 at Theater Latté Da’s home at the historic Ritz Theater in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District. Single tickets start at $36. Group, student and other discounts are also available.

Tickets and FLEXPacks are on sale now through the box office at 612-339-3003 or online at latteda.org. In-person box office hours are Tuesday to Friday from 12-5:00 PM and Saturday from 12-5:00 PM when in performance. Post-show discussions, ASL/AD, Open Caption, and masks-required performances are available on select dates. Braille and large print programs, assistive listening devices, and high-capacity bariatric chairs are available at every performance.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman

Comments