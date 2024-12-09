Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Long Island Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Gabrielle Dean - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Alyssa Kelly - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

Daria DeGaetano - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Alycia Testaverde - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 6%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Rakeem Lawrence - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

Jay Gamboa - LEGALLY BLONDE - John W Engeman Theater 4%

Danielle Coutieri - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Clay Bany - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 4%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Alyssa Kelly - PIPPIN - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Melissa Rapelje - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Meghan Park & Christine Campisi - ANNIE - TEMPLE B’Nai Torrah Players 3%

Kristina Georgilis - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Brian Sweeney - WILLY WONKA - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Natalie Baquet - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Camilla Montoya - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Danielle Coutieri - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Camilla Montoya - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Ruben Fernandez - THE WILD PARTY - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Barbara Tromba-Murphy - ANNIE GET YOUR GUN - Herricks Players 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Barbara Kirby - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 10%

Ceilidh Welsh - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

Carmela Newman - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 6%

Dustin Cross - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Ronald R. Green III - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Carmela Newman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 4%

Dustin Cross - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Ceilidh Welsh - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Carmela Newman - SISTER ACT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Carmela Newman - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Chrissy Van Syckle - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Kami Crary - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Carmela Newman - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Carmela Newman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 3%

Ronnie Green III - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Teresa Lebrun - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

June Monteleone - SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Janine Loesch - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL - The Gateway Playhouse 2%

Sara Roelof - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 2%

Sydnee LaBuda - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Lyn Adler & Wendy Grimm - TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

Sara Miyamoto - WOMEN AT A WINDOW MEN ON A BENCH - Post theatre company 2%

Sam Eagle - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Attilio Rigotti - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 13%

Alyssa Kelly - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Martin Aviles - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Rakeem Lawrence - URIENTOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

Bruce Grossman - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

Trey Compton - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 4%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

Danny Bishop - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Vincent Ortega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Gateway Playhouse 3%

Patrick Campbell - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Bruce Grossman - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Daniel Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Bruce Grossman - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Jojo Minasi - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Michael Janover - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Tony Chiofalo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Giovanni Marine - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Phoenix Desroches - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 2%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Tyler Patrick Matos - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Rosemary Cline - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

June Monteleone - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

Drew Humphrey - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Brecken Hummer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 9%

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

Marc Tumminelli - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Catherine Clyne - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 6%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 6%

David Andrew Laws - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 6%

Lynn Antunovich - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 5%

Michael Blangiforti - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

Tony Chiofalo - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Christine Boehm - KING LEAR - The Carriage House Players 3%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 3%

Evan Donnellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Matt Rosenberg - HARVEY - Eastline 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Nick Masson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

David Dubin - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Jordan Hue - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Tommie Gibbons - BETTY'S SUMMER VACATION - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Jaclyn Backhaus - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Mary Powers - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Joe Marshall - A WANING GIBBOUS MOON - Alternative Theater Company 2%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW - The Space at Westbury 2%

Miriam Grill - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Ensemble

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 4%

POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 4%

JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 3%

SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 3%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Chimera Players 2%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 2%

OPERATION VOLKSWAGEN - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

PIPPIN - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Hegarty - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 12%

Becky Baehrle - PARADE - Cultural arts playhouse 9%

Grayson Sepulveda - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 9%

Joey Tito - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 8%

Danny Higgins - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 5%

Fable Rowell - WOMEN AT A WINDOW MEN ON A BENCH - Post theatre company 5%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

Tony Frangipane - ADDAMS FAMILY - Cultural arts playhouse 5%

John Burkland - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

John Burkland - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Grayson Sepulveda - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 4%

Josh Amy - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Rj Woodward and Heather Neumar - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Mike Visco - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Grayson Sepulveda - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 3%

Jaxon hickey - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Josh Amy - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Thaddeus Plezia - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Mike Billings - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bay Street Theater 1%

SEBASTIAN PACZYNSKI - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Thaddeus Plezia - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Benjamin Stayner - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 8%

James Crichton - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 8%

Kailey Schnurman - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Brian Sweeney - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Matt DeMaria - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 6%

Julie Ricotta - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 5%

Brian Sweeney - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

Matthew W. Surico - FOOTLOOSE - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Jon Riss - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

Brian Sweeney - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Dee Laveglia - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Chris Quintana - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 3%

Samantha LoBasso - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Kevin Burns - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Joseph Mankowski - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Shiloh Bennett - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

Shiloh Bennett - NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

Matt DeMaria - RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Zach Mandernach - PARADE - CAP Merrick 2%

Zavie Ward - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Nick Wilders - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Sandra A Vigliotti - HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Rich Giordano - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Matthew DeMaria - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 6%

WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 6%

JERSEY BOYS - The John W. Engeman Theater 5%

URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - The John W. Engeman Theater 4%

SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 4%

REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

THE PRODUCERS - Theatre Three 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

PARADE - CAP Merrick 3%

PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

RENT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

HAIR - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

NEXT TO NORMAL - CAP Merrick 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Crouch - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 5%

Jenna Halverson - ALICE BY HEART - Take A Bow 4%

AJ Lafond - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

Joey LaVarco - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 3%

Anthony Mastrangelo - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 3%

Aiden Scroh - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Cultural Arts Playhouse 3%

James Brautigam - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 3%

Alyssa Seminario - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Aidan Schroh - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Aidan Bradley - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural Arts playhouse 2%

Cristian Velasquez - GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Ally Katelyn Short - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 2%

Logan Scott - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Matt Fama - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Laila canelo - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Nicholas Auletti - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Courtney O'Shea - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 2%

Jason Steven Kopp - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Christian Velasquez - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

AJ Martinez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Louis Bianco V - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Aléna Watters - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Bay Street Theater 1%

Fable Rowell - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 1%

Camilla Montoya - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Emma Flynn Bespolka - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John Engeman Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Abbey Rice - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 5%

Alex Piteris - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 5%

Aidan Bradley - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 4%

Jocelyn Weston - HARVEY - Eastline 3%

Sabrina Vazquez - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

Chloe Adamszyk - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 3%

Giovanni Marine - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Peter Fogel - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Lauren Weinberg - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Brody Hampson - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 3%

Tim Smith - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Lainee Jentz - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Rusty Kransky - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 2%

Thursday Farrar - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 2%

Sarah Gordon Macey - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Luke Hampson - ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 2%

Elizabeth Brownyard - CLUE - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Staci Rosenberg-Simmons - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Katie Ferretti - RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Gary Tifeld - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Anjali Rooney - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN AT A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Cade Meier - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Dayne Rasmussen - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Emily Vaeth - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Angelo DiBiase - 'WHO AM I THIS TIME (AND OTHER CONDUNDRUMS OF LOVE)?' - Theatre Box of Floral Park 2%



Best Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 9%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 8%

ROMEO AND JULIET - The Carriage House Players 7%

CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 4%

THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 4%

MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 4%

TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 4%

WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 3%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 3%

OTHELLO - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

OF MICE & MEN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

HARVEY - EastLine Theatre 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - EastLine Theatre 2%

THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN NIGHTIME - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

THE CRUCIBLE - Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 1%

KING LEAR - The Carriage House Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cici Chichester - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 9%

Vincent Gunn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 8%

John Mazzarella - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 7%

Bruce Grossman and Tom Mckenna - PARADE - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 6%

Kyle Dixon - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 5%

Danny Bishop - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 5%

Vincent Gunn - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Kyle Dixon - CLUE - John W. Engeman Theater 4%

Mark Heidemann - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Domenick Napoli - ROCK OF AGES - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Emily Vaeth - REEFER MADNESS - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Jason Moreland & Danny Bishop - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 3%

Domenick Napoli - AMERICAN IDIOT - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Danny Amy and Tom Mckenna - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Danny Amy - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Cultural arts playhouse 3%

Danny Amy - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Domenick Napoli - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 2%

Vincent Gunn - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 2%

Tom McKenna - SISTER ACT - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Meg Sexton - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 2%

Rian Romeo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Ronald R. Green III - EVITA - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Tom McKenna - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

John Mazzarella - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brandon Lake - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 10%

Tony Frangipane - NEXT TO NORMAL - Cultural arts playhouse 9%

Austin Yoshida - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 9%

Brian Hetland - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 8%

Daniel DeGeorges - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 7%

Alyssa Jayson - POTUS - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 7%

Laura Schubert - LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL - John W. Engeman Theater 6%

Mike Mucciolo - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 4%

John Lovett - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 4%

Evan Donellan - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

Jennifer LoPresti - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Daniel DeGeorges - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Evan Lettieri - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CM Performing Arts Center 3%

Jennifer LoPresti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 3%

Joe Mankowski - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 3%

Emily Vaeth - KING LEAR - South Shore Theatre Experience 3%

Catherine Clyne - THE 39 STEPS - Playcrafters 2%

Evan Lettieri - THE OLYMPIANS - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Daniel DeGeorges - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 1%

Marian Waller - VANYA & SONIA & MASHA & SPIKE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Jonathan Presto - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Patrick Finn - TIMES SQUARE ANGEL - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Patrick Finn - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%

Joe Marshall - A WANING GIBBOUS MOON - Alternative Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Justin Lowenhar - SPRING AWAKENING - Second Stage Productions 15%

Nick Aspris - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - CM Performing Arts Center 4%

Sean McGee - JERSEY BOYS - John W. Engeman Theater 3%

Aidan Bradley - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 3%

:Ben Capilets - NEWSIES - Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Allie George - URINETOWN - Post Theatre Company 2%

Alyssa DeCicco - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 2%

Alexandra Thomas - 1776 - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Camilla Montoya - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 2%

Kate Shoulders - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Kaira Gula - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Post Theatre Company 2%

Andrew J. Koehler - PARADE - CAP Merrick 2%

Christopher Williamson - ALL SHOOK UP - Sunrise Theatre Company 2%

Julie Stewart - WEST SIDE STORY - CM Performing Arts Center 1%

Michael Marziliano - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

Ariana Glaser - PARADE - CAP Merrick 1%

June Monteleone - PIPPIN - Chimera Players 1%

Maura Grace McGovern - THE WEDDING SINGER - Sunrise Theatre Company 1%

Glenn McKay - GUYS AND DOLLS - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 1%

Andrew Frace - JERSEY BOYS - John W Engeman Theater 1%

Alexis Monetti - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Merrick Theatre and Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Andrew Koehler - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Cultural arts playhouse 1%

Dean Michaelides - WILLY WONKA - Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Grace McNally - A CHORUS LINE - Cultural arts playhouse 1%

Faith Bentivegna - EVIL DEAD - Cultural Arts Playhouse (Merrick) 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chazz Palminteri - TIL DEATH DO US PART, YOU FIRST - CM Performing Arts Center 5%

Aidan C. Bradley - LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST - Post Theatre Company 5%

Andy Ruggeri - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 5%

Calvin Zanetti - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 5%

Staci Rosenberg-Simons - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Eastline Theatre 4%

Mairead Camas - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Theatre Three 4%

Andrew Murano - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 3%

Willy Nelson - COME BACK FOR AN HOUR - Post Theatre Company 3%

Eileen Trilli - THE FATHER - North Fork Community Theatre 3%

Ashley Underwood - STRICTLY MURDER - Hampton Theatre Company 3%

Michael Sherwood - HAMLET - EastLine Theatre 3%

Franklin Ferrer - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Kaira Gula - WOMEN AT A WINDOW, MEN ON A BENCH - Post Theatre Company 2%

Dana Tortorra - ANTIGONE - The Carriage House Players 2%

Jackson Whittier - LOVES LABOURS LOST - Post Theatre Company 2%

Emily Nadler - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - The Carriage House Players 2%

Victoria Kay - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - EastLine Theatre 2%

Madlen Bevan - MEN ON BOATS - Post Theatre Company 2%

Logan Taylor - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Christopher Connor - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Cade Meier - BUS STOP - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Evan Donnellan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Studio Theatre of Long Island 2%

Gina Carey - THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN - Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Heather Lenosky - THE MASTER BUILDER - South Shore Theatre Experience 2%

Randall Krauss - RABBIT HOLE - South Shore Theatre Experience 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Post Theatre Company 13%

Cultural arts playhouse 11%

CM Performing Arts Center 9%

John W. Engeman Theater 8%

Sunrise Theatre Company 7%

Studio Theatre of Long Island 7%

Merrick Theatre and Center for the Arts 4%

South Shore Theatre Experience 4%

The Carriage House Players 4%

The Arygle Theatre 4%

EastLine Theatre 3%

North Fork Community Theatre 3%

The Community Synagogue Theater Company 3%

Smithtown Performing Arts Center 3%

Gateway Playhouse 2%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre 2%

Modern Classics Theatre of LI 2%

Chimera Players 2%

Hampton Theatre Company 1%

Community Playhouse of Northport 1%

Raffaelle productions 1%

Star Playhouse/Stage 74 1%

Alternative Theatre Company 1%

Royal Star Theater 1%

Bay Street Theater 1%



