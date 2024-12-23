Final Week To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Long Bay Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the final week to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Siri Howard - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 15%

Drew Kenyon - FLY ME TO THE MOON - Market Theatre 13%

Nathan Jackson - GOING THE DISTANCE - Town theatre 12%

Liza Hunter - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 7%

LaDejia Tenille Bittle - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 6%

Abigail Hunt - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 6%

Sheldon Paschal - STAGE FRIGHT: A SPOOKY CABARET - Trustus Theatre 6%

Clayton King - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - King Henderson Productions 6%

Mandy Applegate - THE MONTHLY AFTER DINNER CABARET - CMFA 5%

Riley Fincher-Foster - BROADWAY'S LEADING LADIES - Greenville Theatre 5%

Jesse Siak - BALLOONACY - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Riley Fincher-Foster - PRELUDE - Centre Stage 4%

Aaron Davis - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 4%

Neel Patrick Edwards - MELODIES UNDER THE MISTLETOE - Hartworks Theatrics 3%

Kaira Archibald - BEWITCHED BROADWAY - Greenville Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Topher Babb - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 27%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 11%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Jason Holley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Dawn Rosa Miller - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 4%

Christy Mills - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 3%

Christie Karavan - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Kara-Grace Lay - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Fawn Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Akemonte Roberson - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 2%

Grayson Anthony - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Christy Shealy Mills - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 2%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

Meredith Boehme - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 2%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Christi Barr - OKLAHOMA - Beaufort Theatre Company 1%

Candice Pipkin - MARY POPPINS - Village square theatre 1%

Michelle Malone - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Joy Alexander - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 1%

Katie Page - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

Roxanne Rich - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Erin Bailey - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janet Kyle - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 10%

Andy Wallach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 7%

Tiffany Dinsmore - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 5%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 5%

Allie Hildebran - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 5%

Thomas Brooks - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Christina Beam - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theatre 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 3%

Dell Goodrich - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 3%

Jillian Carey Bigony - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Evelyn LeTeshia - FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

Andie Nicks - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

McKenna Sloane - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Janet Kyle - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Thomas Brooks - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jenny Bennett - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%



Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 36%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 25%

ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 19%

THE ELF SHOW - Town theatre 11%

ROCKIN BOOTS - Centre Stage 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jessica Francis Fichter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 13%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 13%

Bryce Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 7%

Whitaker Gannon - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

Ryan Hewitt - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 4%

Debra Leopard - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 4%

Max Quinlan - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 4%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Jamie Carr Harrington - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Mary Jo Johnson - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Russell Garrett - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Max Quinlan - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Andrew Scoville - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Myra Green - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Drew Kenyon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Shannon Scruggs - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

Ashley Robinson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Christopher Rose - LEGALLY BLONDE - Centre Stage 2%

Kristofer Parker - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jocelyn Sanders - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Workshop Theatre of SC 2%

Travis Hornsby - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

Shannon Scruggs - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Greg London - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 19%

Nora Jones - AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 7%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 6%

Jamie Carr Harrington - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre company 5%

Kristofer Parker - FENCES - Centre Stage 5%

Terrance Henderson - BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY - Trustus Theatre 4%

Ahsha Daniels - THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 4%

Allison McNeely - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

Beth Schlieger - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

Abigail McNeely - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 3%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 3%

Christine Grefe - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Diana Price - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village Square Theater 3%

Jessica Francis Fichter - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

Jackson Clark Haywood - PROOF - Footlight Players 2%

Clark Nesbitt - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferre 2%

Greg London - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Caroline Jane Davis - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Greg London - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Greg London - EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Mary Nickles - SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 2%

Jessica Francis Fichter - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Dewey Scot Wiley - PEOPLE PLACES AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Crystal E. Aldamuy - SORDID LIVES - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%



Best Ensemble

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 21%

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 9%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 4%

FENCES - Centre Stage 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 2%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 2%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 2%

CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - May River Theater 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Market Theatre 1%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter and Spade Kamback - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 14%

Annmarie Duggan - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Chris Sikes - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 6%

Lane Chapman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Jeremy Hansard - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 5%

Greg London - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Liz McGinnes - CABARET - May River TheatreEl 4%

Jose Santiago - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 4%

Bess Park - BEAUTIFUL - Centre Stage 3%

Noah Taylor - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 3%

Tony Penna - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 3%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Marc Hurst - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 3%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Miranda DeBusk - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Jeremy Hansard - ANYTHING GOES - Town theatre 2%

Duncan Singleton - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Paul Kwok - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

Lorna Young - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 2%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 2%

Duncan Singleton - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Kevin Frazier - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Jeremy Hansard - BEAUTIFUL - Town Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

JT Butler - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 28%

Ayush Joshi - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 20%

Amanda Hines Wrona - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 4%

Dan Gibson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Keith Jameson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Justin P. Cowan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Andrea Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 3%

D. Scott Fergusson - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

Josh Wall - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 3%

John Norris - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 3%

Alison Duffy - HANDS ON A HARDBODY - Market Theatre 2%

Josh Wall & Melinda Bray - JEKYLL AND HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Chris Cockrell - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Taylor Marlatt - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Victoria Adams - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

Julie Florin - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 1%

Davis Herndon - WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town theatre 1%

Julie Florin - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Jane Cato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town theatre 1%

Tom Beard - BEAUTIFUL - Town theatre 1%

Chase Mcabee - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Taylor Diveley - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Julie Florin - ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Jerryana Birch-Bibiloni - BLACK EXCELLENCE IN OPERA - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%



Best Musical

ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 20%

DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 11%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 10%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 4%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village Square Theater 3%

CABARET - May River Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 2%

OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 2%

ANYTHING GOES - TOWN Theatre 2%

AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

WHITE CHRISTMAS - Town Theatre 2%

BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 1%

ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 1%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 1%

A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Mathew Molina - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 21%

Eric Escoe - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 16%

Hannah Bonnett - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 5%

Katrina Garvin - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 3%

Drake Leach - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

David LaTorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town Theatre 3%

Connor Hagan - CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

Anna Lyle Lethco - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Makayla Hines - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 2%

Brett Holland - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Kourtnie Dwornikoski - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Caroline Quinn - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 2%

Daniel Cort - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 1%

Liv Moody - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 1%

Heather Hinson - BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING STORY - Town theatre 1%

Dana Winkle - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Jamie Karen - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Audrey Addams - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Liza Hunter - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Workshop Theatre of SC 1%

Drew Kenyon - JERSEY BOYS - Market Theatre 1%

Craig Price - FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Noah Bunting - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theatre 1%

Kelly Hall - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 1%

Carter Allen - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Nick Haddad - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 25%

Nora Jones - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 7%

Trevor Johnson - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Zanna Mills - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 5%

Sloane Cary - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 4%

Don Latorre - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 3%

Bill DeWitt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

Terrance Henderson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Christine Hellman - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Christine Grefe - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 2%

Liza Hunter - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 2%

Carter McCauley - ART - Centre Stage 2%

TayLar - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Annabel Poinsette - ARCADIA - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Dewey Scott-Wiley - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

Liz McGinnes - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 2%

Patrick Dodds - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Aidan Gates Shields - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 1%

James Hester - FENCES - Centre Stage 1%

Regina Wells - FENCES - Centre Stage 1%

Clare Ruble - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Cortney Dorn - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 1%

Carol Sheckler - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 1%

Eliza Pagelle - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 1%

Miriam Burgess - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 1%



Best Play

DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 26%

FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 5%

AN EVENING WITH SUSAN GLASPELL - Greenwood Community Theatre 4%

STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 4%

LOVE LETTERS - Workshop Theatre of SC 4%

PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 4%

CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 3%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 2%

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 2%

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Warehouse Theatre 2%

ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

FUN HOME - Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 1%

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Mill Town Players 1%

ART - Centre Stage 1%

EXIT PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 1%

SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Mill Town Players 1%



Best Production of an Opera

PIRATES OF PENZANCE SING-A-LONG - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 41%

FOUR SINGERS WALK INTO A BAR - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 25%

HÄNSEL UND GRETEL - Varna International 20%

DON GIOVANNI - Varna International 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 13%

Rick Connor - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 9%

Curt Tomczyk - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Bert Scott - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 6%

Corey Langley - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theater 5%

Ashley Jensen - POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE - Trustus Theatre 4%

James Galluzzo - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 4%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/Clark Wilson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 4%

Greg Lindon - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 4%

Myra Green and Joe Timmons - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 3%

Patrick Faulds - CATS - Workshop Theatre of SC 3%

Greg Rawls - OKLAHOMA! - Beaufort Theatre Company 3%

Craig Smith - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 3%

Greg London - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Corey Langley - STILT GIRL - Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Will Ragland - BONNIE AND CLYDE - Milltown Players 3%

Cindy Palko - LEND ME A TENOR - May River Theatre 3%

Graham Shaffer - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Laura Nicholas - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Bob Bramhall/Jeremy Hansard/David LaTorre/Clark Wilson - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Corey Langley - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theater 2%

Genesis Garza - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

Rick Conner - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenville Theatre 2%

Cameron Woodson - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Mill Town Players 1%

Will Ragland - THE SUGAR BEAN SISTERS - Mill Town Players 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 15%

David McLaughlin - CABARET - May River Theatre 8%

Aidan Gates Shields - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 8%

James Galluzzo - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 8%

BONNIE AND CLYDE - Mill Town Players 7%

Cory Granner - INTO THE WOODS - Greenville Theatre 7%

Danielle Wilson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Longstreet Theatre 7%

TJ Hills - A CHORUS LINE - Mauldin Cultural Center 6%

Lillian Saunders - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village square theatre 5%

ASSASSINS - Warehouse Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 5%

Cory Granner - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 4%

Danielle Wilson - THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE - Longstreet Theatre 4%

Alex Bennet & Tim Spears - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Anderson Market Theatre 4%

Cory Granner - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - Greenville Theatre 3%

Danielle Wilson - ANTIGONE - Longstreet Theatre 3%

Danielle Wilson - THE VISIT - Drayton Hall Theatre 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Taniya Boatwright - ALL SHOOK UP - Long Bay Theatre 19%

Kristin Claiborne - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 5%

John Allejandro Jeffords - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 4%

Christy Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 3%

Alyssa Watts - AVENUE Q - Long Bay Theatre 3%

Ellie Friedman - CABARET - May River Theatre 2%

Kimi Cofield - JEKYLL & HYDE - Mainstage Community Theatre 2%

Lauren Strickland - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

J.J. Woodall - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Village square theatre 2%

Liza hunter - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus theatre 2%

Sadie Wiskes - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 2%

Freddie McClendon - TUCK EVERLASTING - Greenwood Community Theatre 2%

Alex Malvern - THE PROM - Trustus Theatre 2%

Eddie Egan - CHICAGO - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Aaron Pennington - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Market Theatre 2%

Anna Bowman - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

Kerricus Howard - GREASE - Electric City Playhouse 1%

Terrance Henderson - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 1%

Abby Gilbert - ASSASSINS - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Mel Driggers - DANDELION: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL - Trustus Theatre 1%

Braylen Lee - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 1%

Von Huber - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Town theatre 1%

Audrey Shepherd - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Greenwood Community Theater 1%

Zanna Mills - CINDERELLA - Chapin Theatre company 1%

David LaTorre - ANYTHING GOES - Town Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Caroline Kay - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 22%

CJ Stewart - FENCES - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 9%

Olivia Weeks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Greenwood Community Theatre 6%

Abby Gilbert - ODD - The Warehouse Theatre 4%

Zanna Mills - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town theatre 4%

Alex Malvern - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 4%

Erica Rubin Irish - CALENDAR GIRLS - May River Theatre 4%

David LaTorre - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 3%

Rae Kostal - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Kristin Ferrante - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Village Square Theatre 3%

Ella Jones - PUFFS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Hunter Boyle - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 2%

Carter Allen - MS. HOLMES AND MS. WATSON, APT 2B - Warehouse Theatre 2%

Rachel Turner - PEOPLE, PLACES, AND THINGS - Trustus Theatre 2%

Isabella Stenz - EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR - Trustus Theatre 2%

Jeff Sigley - BELL, BOOK, AND CANDLE - Village square theatre 2%

John Garrison - FENCES - Centre Stage 2%

Nancy Burkard - SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - Mill Town Players 2%

Kelseigh Redmon - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Clark Nesbitt’s No Dreams Deferred 2%

Caroline Turner - DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS - Long Bay Theatre 2%

Allison Allgood - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Town Theatre 2%

Rebecca Weatherby - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 2%

Cameron Muccio - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - Trustus Theatre 1%

Jane Peterson - STILT GIRL - Chapin theatre company 1%

Connor Daugherty - JEKYLL & HYDE - Footlight Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - Greenville Theatre 24%

MARY POPPINS - South Carolina Children's Theatre 9%

NEWSIES - Town Theatre 8%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Village square theatre 8%

LIGHTNING THIEF - Long Bay Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Town Theatre 5%

HOBEY FORD - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 5%

SEUSSICAL - Columbia Children’s Theatre 5%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Workshop Theatre of SC 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

CHARLOTTE'S WEB - South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Columbia Children's Theatre 3%

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS - Market Theatre 2%

THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM - South Carolina Children's Theatre 2%

JIMMY BUFFETTS ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Greenville Theatre 1%

PINKALICIOUS THE MUSICAL - South Carolina Children's Theatre 1%

DO-RE-MI OPERA STORYBOOKS - Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

THE GREAT FAIRY TALE RACE - Greenville Theatre 1%



Favorite Local Theatre

Greenville Theatre 18%

Long Bay Theatre 15%

Trustus Theatre 14%

Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 7%

Town theatre 6%

Greenwood Community Theater 6%

Village square theatre 4%

Mainstage Community Theatre 4%

May River Theatre 3%

South Carolina Children's Theatre 3%

Mauldin Cultural Center 3%

Chapin Theatre Company 3%

Workshop Theatre 2%

Warehouse Theatre 2%

Market Theatre 2%

Centre Stage 2%

Mill Town Players 1%

Beaufort Theatre Company 1%

Queen Street Playhouse: Home of the Footlight Players 1%

Columbia Children's Theatre 1%

The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Columbia Operatic Laboratory 1%

Project Challenge Playhouse 0%

Anderson Market Theatre 0%

Lean Ensemble Hilton Head 0%



