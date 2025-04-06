Photos: BOOP! THE MUSICAL's Opening Night Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Betty's on Broadway! BOOP! The Musical just opened yestedray at the Broadhurst Theatre and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. Check out photos from the company's first offcial bows below. Reviews for Boop! will be released on Monday, April 7.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The principal cast of BOOP! is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas