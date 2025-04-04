Lea Michele Adds Additional June Concert At BergenPAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After selling out her first announced date at bergenPAC instantly, Broadway and TV star Lea Michele has added a second performance. She will now also appear on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Tickets for this new date will go on sale on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 10 a.m. Fans will want act fast before this show sells out as well. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 7 p.m.

$89-$159

Broadway and TV star Lea Michele will take the stage to perform the best of Broadway, Glee & more. The Tenafly native began as a child actress on Broadway before landing the leading role in Spring Awakening in 2006 when she was 20. Michele then broke out on the Fox TV show Glee playing an ambitious high school singer. In addition to recording a pop/rock album, she starred in other TV shows, including the horror-comedy series Scream Queens. Michele then returned to Broadway in 2022, playing Fanny Brice in the revival of the classic musical Funny Girl.

