Elton John Says TAMMY FAYE was 'Too Political' for Broadway

Tammy Faye, the musical filled with music by Elton John, had only 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theatre before closing. Though the musical was not met with much interest from theatre goers, Elton John knows why.

In an interview with The New York Times, Elton John talks about how the show was "too political" for audiences. “Tammy Faye came out during the US election," he says, "And it’s all about how the integration of church and state ruined America, which Ronald Reagan did. It was too political for America. They don’t really get irony.”

Tammy Faye had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical. At the Palace Theatre, previews begun on October 19, 2024, and then officially opened on November 14, 2024, just after the election took place. The show played its final performance on Decemebr 8, 2024.

Tammy Faye features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham (Dear England, Ink), choreography by Lynne Page (Ink, Standing at the Sky’s Edge), and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold(Patriots, Dear England).

About Tammy Faye

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride