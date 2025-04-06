Video: Moving from TV to Broadway with SMASH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Smash started previews at the Imperial Theatre on March 11 and will be opening on April 10, 2025. The composing team for the show, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning to talk about moving the show to Broadway.

"You're just looking at a white blank page," they said, discussing the fear of starting a new project. "And it's just the most frightening thing on earth."

CBS Sunday Morning also discussed the creation of a show withing a show, which is just what this production is. When talking about the process, director Susan Stroman says, "Everything that is in Smash, I've actually lived through."

To watch the video, see below.

About the show

At the center of Smash is the creation of Bombshell, a fictional Broadway musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe. Tensions soar as two actresses compete for the starring role: Karen Cartwright, a fresh-faced dreamer, and Ivy Lynn, a seasoned Broadway veteran. Meanwhile, the creative team navigates its own struggles, from composer Tom Levitt’s perfectionism to book writer Julia Houston’s personal crises. The result is a musical journey that explores ambition, artistry, and the emotional highs and lows of showbiz.