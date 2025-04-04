Interview: Mezzo-soprano Jamie Barton Talks Boston Lyric Opera's Production of RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CAROUSEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The legend of Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre stems in part from the many pre-Broadway tryouts that have and continue to take place there, including not one but two now-iconic Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II musicals, 1943’s “Oklahoma!” – when it was still being called “Away We Go!” – and 1945’s “Carousel.”

In honor of that landmark 80th-anniversary production of the second Rodgers & Hammerstein collaboration, Boston Lyric Opera will present a production of “Carousel” staged by visionary opera and theater director Anne Bogart, now a BLO artistic associate, at the Colonial, April 4–13, with choreography by Shura Baryshnikov and with BLO Music Director David Angus conducting the 40-piece BLO Orchestra. BLO Head of Music and Chorus Director Brett Hodgdon will lead a 38-member Boston Lyric Opera chorus.

Adapted from Ferenc Molnár’s 1909 play “Liliom,” and moving the setting from Budapest to the coast of Maine, “Carousel” is the story of Billy, a charming but troubled man living in a small seaside town, and Julie, a woman who falls for him despite the risks involved. Their romance costs them both their jobs, and their eventual marriage proves rocky as Billy grows frustrated by unemployment. When Julie becomes pregnant, Billy vows to provide for the family and agrees to a robbery with the scheming Jigger. When the plan fails, Billy dies.

A grief-stricken Julie seeks support from her friends and family and works to protect her daughter. In the afterlife, Billy is offered a chance to help his now-grown daughter, Louise, who is contending with his haunting legacy on Earth. Returning as a troubled spirit, Billy tries to guide her. Although his presence is unseen, Louise feels his love. At her daughter’s graduation, Julie also senses him. With his family’s future hopeful, Billy finds peace in the afterlife.

In Bogart’s reimagined take, a traveling group of outsider artists find themselves at an abandoned amusement park. They carry their own props, don their own costumes, and work to evoke – as best they know how – life in a quaint New England village. A broken-down rollercoaster serves as their set, enhanced by whatever scraps they find, and the lifting of a rusty lever brings the park’s lights on.

The cast includes Brandie Sutton (BLO debut) as Julie Jordan, Edward Nelson as Billy Bigelow, Anya Matanovič (“The Rake’s Progress”) as Carrie Pipperidge, Omar Najmi (“The Anonymous Lover”) as Enoch Snow, Markel Reed (“Champion”) as Jigger Craigin, and Jamie Barton (BLO debut) as Nettie Fowler.

An American mezzo-soprano, Barton is well known and respected for how she uses her powerful instrument offstage — lifting up women, queer people, and other marginalized communities. In recognition of her iconic performance at “Last Night of the Proms,” Barton was named 2020 Personality of the Year at the BBC Music Magazine Awards. She is also the winner of the Beverly Sills Artist Award, Richard Tucker Award, and BBC Cardiff Singer of the World Competition.

Her 2007 win at the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions launched a major international career that has included leading roles at the world’s most-loved opera houses, including the Met, Royal Opera House, Teatro Real, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Festival d’Aix-en-Provence. Her critically lauded album with composer and pianist Jake Heggie, “Unexpected Shadows,” earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album.

By telephone from Boston recently, Barton discussed her long love of musical theater and what it’s like to be making her BLO debut in “Carousel,” where she gets to perform not one but two of the musical’s best-known songs, “June Is Busting Out All Over” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

You are well known as an opera singer, of course, but when did you first get interested in musical theater?

I actually discovered my love of storytelling when I was in Armuchee High School in Rome, Georgia. That’s when I also discovered my love of theater and musical theater, and my Best Friend, Cole Burden, who’s now a New York-based actor and singer, and I would put on shows and musical revues at local community theaters. I have a bluegrass background, too, so I’ve always sung all kinds of music.

Were there any particular musical theater performers who inspired you, or perhaps still do?

Audra McDonald was my gateway drug to musical theater. Her “Way Back to Paradise” album blew my mind. I love that Audra has carved out a path all her own.

At what point did you decide to pursue a career in opera?

It was when I was an undergraduate majoring in vocal performance at what was then Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. One of my professors, Dr. Brian Horne, whose wife Kimberly Horne had been my eighth-grade choir teacher, became my mentor, and one day he said to me, “Listen, Jamie, you have a wonderful voice, but you need to buckle down and do the work.” When Dr. Horne moved to the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, as chair of the vocal department, I transferred there and continued to work with him. In those days, I missed a lot of 8am classes and things like that, and before long Dr. Horne gave me the tough-love talks I needed, and I settled down and put in the work.

It is interesting, too, because some years later, during the pandemic, I was tested and learned that I have ADHD. It turned out my own inner demons had been getting in the way, and I found myself battling with “what ifs.” Fortunately, my mentors steered me in the right direction to get me where I am today. I’m so much better off now, too, because I understand how my brain works. I now have strict rules around what I can and cannot do. Being on the road is fun, but it’s not real life. I root my true happiness in things that don’t pay the bills.

I understand your mentors included one very high-profile opera singer. Tell me about that person?

When I was at Indiana University, I auditioned and was accepted into a master class series taught by the legendary mezzo-soprano Marilyn Horne. That led to my being invited by the Marilyn Horne Foundation to give my first recital at a beautiful church on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, and then further recitals at Carnegie Hall. At each of those recitals, all I could think was, ‘Oh My God, Marilyn is looking up and listening to me.’ Marilyn opened all kinds of doors for me and is probably the greatest influence in my life.

Speaking of other great opera singers, contralto Christine Johnson originated the role of Nettie Fowler in Boston and on Broadway, with mezzo-soprano Shirley Verrett, dramatic soprano Cheryl Studer, and soprano Renée Fleming among those who’ve subsequently played the role. Was the role on your radar before this BLO opportunity came along?

Nettie was definitely on my radar. One of her big numbers, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” is the mezzo-soprano national anthem, so I’ve done that song for years. There is such truth in Hammerstein’s lyrics. What makes it so honest and affecting is the immediacy of it and how that hits the audience. The song is really a standalone, and Anne Bogart has staged it that way. It’s my job now to take that text and make it relevant for today. Helping me with that is that the fourth wall is gone by the time I sing the song in act two, and it’s all about today’s experiences.

How have rehearsals for “Carousel” been going?

I’ve been approaching this role as I approach all my roles, by asking myself, “How do I reflect this character honestly?” Character-wise, pulling together Nettie is very similar to preparing to play Azucena in Verdi’s “Il Trovatore,” which I did with Lyric Opera of Chicago in 2019. When it comes to rehearsing Nettie, I think I’m doing well because BLO General Director and Chief Executive Officer Bradley Vernatter has been tearing up every time he hears “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Would you ever consider doing a Broadway show?

Absolutely, I would do Broadway tomorrow. I like the flexibility of jumping through genres. And you’re on mic, so you can do repetitions of shows. I actually made my Broadway debut in 2019 in “Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls,” where I did “The Alto’s Lament.” I’d love to play Nettie again, and Charlotte who smiles through her tears in “A Little Night Music.” And staying with Stephen Sondheim, I’d also love to play the Witch in “Into the Woods” and Mrs. Lovett in “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

Photo caption: Jamie Barton and the company of Boston Lyric Opera's “Carousel.” Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

Comments