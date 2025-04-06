Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- My Exit Music, Please with Mikayla Renfrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community!

U Guys, this week’s episode has all the latest Bway updates in my BroadwayWorld Recap! Then Fresh off of graduating with a BFA from CCM, Mikayla joined the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Nessarose. Since then, she has gone on to cover the roles of Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin, and Velma Kelly in Chicago The Musical.

In this episode we talk about the ups and downs of navigating a blossoming career on Broadway, and what it means to use your individual voice and put your own stamp on things. Mikayla also shares some amazing stories about preparedness for last minute swing-ons, and how she stays grounded in the chaos. Mik is truly such a doll, U don’t wanna miss this episode!