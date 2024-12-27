Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL at Fed's Backyard Theater Leads Best Musical!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Federico Hradek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 34%

Michelle McCord - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 20%

Brian Finnerty - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 19%

Toni Dentico - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

Jim Weaver - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Ben Liebert - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

Luke Manual McFatrich - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackson Carney - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 43%

David Walker - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 19%

Tracy Dorman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 14%

David Walker - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 10%

Suwatana Rockland - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

Daniel Ciba - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Florida Studio Theatre 4%



Best Dance Production

MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 41%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 31%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 28%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Federico Hradek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 34%

Michelle McCord - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 14%

Kerry Butler - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 10%

Brian Finnerty - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 10%

Thayer Greenberg - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 8%

Scott keys - PARADE - Manatee Players 6%

Luke Manual McFatrich - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Nate Jacobs - RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%

Denis Jones - CRAZY FOR YOU - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 3%

Ben Liebert - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Lee Gundersheimer - NINETEEN - Tree Fort Productions 2%

Luke Manual McFatrich - IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Luke Manual McFatrich - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 21%

Alexa Vetter Torres - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 18%

Céline Rosenthal - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 18%

Kate Alexander - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 18%

Chuck Smith - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

Richard Hopkins - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 8%

Kristin Clippard - A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 7%



Best Ensemble

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 32%

NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 15%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 12%

SEUSSICAL - The Sarasota Players 11%

BE MORE CHILL - Ovation Theatre Inc. 9%

HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 5%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 5%

THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

UGLY LIES THE BONE - Florida Studio Theatre 3%

JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 2%

THE TORCH BEARERS - Venice Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Vail - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 23%

Ryan Sharp - SPRING AWAKENING - Rise Above Performing Arts 22%

Gretchen Beaumier - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 14%

Jimmy Lawlor - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 14%

Michael Pasquini - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%

Michael Cummings - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 9%

Ben Rawson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Novella Marshall - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 49%

Michelle Kasanofsky - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 19%

Rebecca Dikranian - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 13%

Dan Sander-Wells - RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

Benjamin Eisenhour - KISS ME, KATE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 9%



Best Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 46%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 15%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 10%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 7%

RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%

CRAZY FOR YOU - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 4%

IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

NINETEEN - Tree Fort Productions 2%

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gabriel Cortes - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 26%

Alexandria Paxton - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 23%

Daly Santana - TICK TICK BOOM - The Sarasota Players 10%

Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN GAYE: PRINCE OF SOUL - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Rebecca Watkins - SEUSSICAL - The Sarasota Players 5%

Jason Ellis - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 5%

Benjamin Eisenhour - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 4%

Brittany Bianco Resnick - IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 4%

Riley Aparicio-Jerro - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 4%

Caitlin Ellis - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 3%

David Stein - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 3%

Brian Craft - TICK TICK BOOM - The Sarasota Players 3%

Caitlin Ellis - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Brooke Turner - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 18%

Liz Pascoe - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 14%

Philip Troyer - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Sarasota Players 14%

Sheffield Chastain - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 12%

Michael Mendez - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%

Eldred L. Brown - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 9%

Gil Brady - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 8%

James Evans - A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

Lee Gundersheimer - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 6%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 23%

DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 18%

HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 16%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 15%

A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 12%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Jarr - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 30%

Gretchen Beaumier - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 19%

Antonio Ferron - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 16%

Tim Wisgerhoff - MOUSE TRAP - Venice Theatre 13%

Harlan Penn - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 12%

Axis Studio Design - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Josh Ogline - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

Alex Rodriguez - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 16%

Kennedy Lollar - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 13%

Jordan Modjeski - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Larah Diaz - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Aurora Newcomb - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 5%

Michael Sandwall - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 4%

Caitlin Conley - BE MORE CHILL - Ovation Theatre Inc. 3%

Olivia Holden - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 3%

Gabriella Cruz - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 3%

Luke Li - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Ethan Vail - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 2%

Brian Finnerty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

Emma Durrence - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Brian L. Boyd - MARVIN GAYE: PRINCE OF SOUL - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 2%

Amanda Heisey - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Yaira Spears - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Rebeca Arrigall-Watkins - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 2%

Sawyer Girgis - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 1%

Judah Woomert - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 1%

Gabriel Flores - PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 1%

Madilyn Benner - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 1%

Vera Samuels - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 1%

Nick Cearley - WAITRESS - Florida studio theatre 1%

Peg Harvey - ANYTHING GOES - Manatee Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mark Benninghoffen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 21%

Eileen Ward - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 16%

Aleah Colon-Alfonso - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 16%

Kim Kollar - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 15%

Patric Robinson - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14%

Luke Manual - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 10%

Amanda Jill Robinson - UGLY LIES THE BONE - Florida Studio Theatre 8%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 39%

RED RIDING HOOD - Florida Studio Theatre 31%

MAKE ROOM FOR ME - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (Stage of Discovery) 31%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fed's Backyard Theater 34%

The Sarasota Players 20%

Rise Above Performing Arts 12%

Ovation Theatre Inc. 12%

Manatee Performing Arts Center 6%

ASOLO Repertory Theatre 4%

Dingbat Theatre Project 4%

Florida Studio Theatre 3%

Venice Theatre 2%

Urbanite 1%

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 1%

Tree Fort Productions 1%



Comments