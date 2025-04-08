Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/6/25 - OTHELLO Starring Washington and Gyllenhaal Leads

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/6/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS opened at the Palace on 3/31. The production received mixed to positive reviews, with most critics praising the performances. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK opened at the Winter Garden on 4/3. The production received mixed, but mostly positive reviews, with critics praising Clooney's performance. Read the reviews for the production HERE.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL opened at the Broadhurst on 4/5. The production received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the fun energy of the production. Read the reviews HERE.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS opened at the Hudson on 4/6. The production received negative reviews, with most critics commenting on the casting and the direction. Read the reviews HERE.

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/8. SMASH is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 4/10. JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is in previews at the Booth and opens on 4/14.

FLOYD COLLINS is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/21. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/22.

PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL began previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/24.

JUST IN TIME began previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 4/26. REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL began previews at the Jones and opens on 4/27.





Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OH, MARY! (1.7%), SMASH (1.7%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (1.4%), MJ (0.7%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (0.4%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (0.1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FLOYD COLLINS (-19.5%), GYPSY (-14.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-12.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-11.9%), REDWOOD (-10%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-9.8%), CHICAGO (-8.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-7%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-6.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-5.4%), PURPOSE (-5.4%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-5.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.6%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-3.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (-3.3%), & JULIET (-2.9%), HAMILTON (-2.7%), ALADDIN (-2.4%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2.1%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-2.1%), HADESTOWN (-1.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-1.7%), THE LION KING (-1.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.8%), OTHELLO (-0.5%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-0.4%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-0.4%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 39 shows played on Broadway, with 322,960 tickets sold and a total gross of $42,361,129. The average ticket price was $131.17.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.37% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.17 is down $-9.62 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

OTHELLO: $3,179,908

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,135,536

WICKED: $2,476,681

THE LION KING: $1,986,213

HAMILTON: $1,965,794





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($370,701), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($398,040), PURPOSE ($404,466), FLOYD COLLINS ($509,731), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($523,082)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $243,198

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $199,987

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $162,086

FLOYD COLLINS: $159,594

OH, MARY!: $39,860





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-498,395), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS ($-311,088), GYPSY ($-224,547), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-189,810), HAMILTON ($-157,485)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

OTHELLO: $382.94

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $250.68

HAMILTON: $189.20

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $173.92

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $170.27





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($53.64), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($59.67), FLOYD COLLINS ($85.54), SMASH ($88.82), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($94.48)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.7%

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.6%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 100.6%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.6%

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 100.6%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHICAGO (69.7%), GYPSY (71.5%), HELL'S KITCHEN (77.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (78.7%), REDWOOD (79.2%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 2964

FLOYD COLLINS: 2788

GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 1523

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 1002

THE LAST FIVE YEARS: 805





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

GYPSY (-1813), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1583), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1150), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-1017), REDWOOD (-918)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..