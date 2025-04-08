Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/6/25 - OTHELLO Starring Washington and Gyllenhaal Leads

View the latest Broadway Grosses
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS opened at the Palace on 3/31. The production received mixed to positive reviews, with most critics praising the performances. Read the reviews for the production HERE.
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK opened at the Winter Garden on 4/3. The production received mixed, but mostly positive reviews, with critics praising Clooney's performance. Read the reviews for the production HERE.
BOOP! THE MUSICAL opened at the Broadhurst on 4/5. The production received generally positive reviews, with critics praising the fun energy of the production. Read the reviews HERE.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS opened at the Hudson on 4/6. The production received negative reviews, with most critics commenting on the casting and the direction. Read the reviews HERE.
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/8. SMASH is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 4/10. JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN is in previews at the Booth and opens on 4/14.
FLOYD COLLINS is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/21. STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/22.
PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL began previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/24.
JUST IN TIME began previews at Circle in the Square and opens on 4/26. REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL began previews at the Jones and opens on 4/27.
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: OH, MARY! (1.7%), SMASH (1.7%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (1.4%), MJ (0.7%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (0.4%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (0.1%), GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: FLOYD COLLINS (-19.5%), GYPSY (-14.2%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-12.2%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-11.9%), REDWOOD (-10%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-9.8%), CHICAGO (-8.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-7%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (-6.5%), THE GREAT GATSBY (-5.4%), PURPOSE (-5.4%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-5.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-4.6%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-3.5%), SUNSET BLVD. (-3.3%), & JULIET (-2.9%), HAMILTON (-2.7%), ALADDIN (-2.4%), DEATH BECOMES HER (-2.1%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (-2.1%), HADESTOWN (-1.9%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-1.7%), THE LION KING (-1.3%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.8%), OTHELLO (-0.5%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-0.4%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (-0.4%),
This week, 39 shows played on Broadway, with 322,960 tickets sold and a total gross of $42,361,129. The average ticket price was $131.17.
This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 3.71%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -3.37% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.17 is down $-9.62 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
OTHELLO: $3,179,908
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $3,135,536
WICKED: $2,476,681
THE LION KING: $1,986,213
HAMILTON: $1,965,794
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($370,701), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($398,040), PURPOSE ($404,466), FLOYD COLLINS ($509,731), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($523,082)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $243,198
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $199,987
MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $162,086
FLOYD COLLINS: $159,594
OH, MARY!: $39,860
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-498,395), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS ($-311,088), GYPSY ($-224,547), HELL'S KITCHEN ($-189,810), HAMILTON ($-157,485)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
OTHELLO: $382.94
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: $250.68
HAMILTON: $189.20
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $173.92
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $170.27
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($53.64), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($59.67), FLOYD COLLINS ($85.54), SMASH ($88.82), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($94.48)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 101.7%
THE OUTSIDERS: 101.6%
JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 100.6%
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 100.6%
GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: 100.6%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
CHICAGO (69.7%), GYPSY (71.5%), HELL'S KITCHEN (77.6%), SUNSET BLVD. (78.7%), REDWOOD (79.2%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 2964
FLOYD COLLINS: 2788
GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK: 1523
THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 1002
THE LAST FIVE YEARS: 805
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
GYPSY (-1813), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-1583), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1150), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-1017), REDWOOD (-918)
