Photos: Inside MISCAST25 with Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Aaron Tveit & More

Miscast25 will stream digitally on Monday April 21.
On Monday night, MCC Theater presented Miscast- one of the most anticipated theater events in New York each year, where the biggest stars of stage and screen take to the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom, to perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast.
Miscast25 featured performances by Cole Escola ("Iowa Stubborn"), Raúl Esparza ("Defying Gravity"), Ana Gasteyer ("A Sentimental Man"), Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard ("The Confrontation"), Nick Jonas ("Still Hurting"), Kecia Lewis (Hamilton medley), Adam Pascal ("Memory"), Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo ("Not a Day Goes By/Without You"), Nicole Scherzinger ("I Am What I Am"), Helen J Shen ("The Impossible Dream"), Aaron Tveit ("I Know Him So Well"), Jordan Tyson ("Strangers Like Me"), and Jordan Fisher, Britton Smith, and Ephraim Sykes ("Dreamgirls"), with Will Van Dyke as Musical Director. Miscast25 honored Emmy, Critics Choice, and Independent Spirit Award Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Travis Raeburn.
Miscast25 will stream digitally worldwide for free this year, beginning on Monday April 21. More details will be announced at a later date. The Miscast25 Digital Broadcast is presented in part through generous support from the Tiger Baron Foundation.
Check out photos from inside the big night below and more from the red carpet here.
Aaron Tveit
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Adam Pascal
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Ana Gasteyer
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Bernie Telsey
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Blake West
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Britton Smith, Ephraim Sykes, Jordan Fisher
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
Cole Escola
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Helen J Shen
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Jennifer Simard and Megan Hilty
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Jordan Tyson
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Kecia Lewis
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Nick Jonas
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Nicole Scherzinger
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Raúl Esparza
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Britton Smith, Jordan Fisher and Ephraim Sykes
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo
Photo Credit: Andy Henderson
The cast
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Travis Raeburn
Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus
Will Cantler
Photo Credit: Bart Lentini
Videos