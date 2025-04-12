Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Smash is officially open on Broadway! The new musical, now running at the IMmperial Theatre, stars Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and Nicholas Matos.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas