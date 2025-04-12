News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Smash is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.

By: Apr. 12, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Smash is officially open on Broadway! The new musical, now running at the IMmperial Theatre, stars Robyn HurderBrooks AshmanskasKrysta Rodriguez, Caroline BowmanJohn BehlmannKristine NielsenJacqueline B. ArnoldBella CoppolaCasey Garvin, and Nicholas Matos.

Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
The Cast of "Smash" including Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Caroline Bowman, Casey Garvin Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
J Savage, Daniel Gaymon, David Paul Kidder and McGee Maddox

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Sarah Bowden, Katie Webber and Deanna Cudjoe

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Megan Kane

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Casey Garvin

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Nicholas Matos

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Bella Coppola

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Kristine Nielsen

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
John Behlmann

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
John Behlmann and Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Krysta Rodriguez

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Brooks Ashmanskas

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Jake Trammel, Megan Kane, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Kristine Nielsen, John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold and Casey Garvin

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
The Cast of "Smash" including Jake Trammel, Megan Kane, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Kristine Nielsen, John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold and Casey Garvin

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Susan Stroman

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Bob Martin, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and Robyn Hurder

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Beowulf Boritt, Ken Billington, Alejo Vietti, S Katy Tucker and Joe Dulude II

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Marc Shaiman, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and Caroline Bowman

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
Stephen Oremus, Joshua Bergasse, Rick Elice, Bob Martin, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman. Susan Stroman and The Company of "Smash"

Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows Image
"Smash" on Broadway!


Opening Night Coverage





Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos