Photos: SMASH Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Smash is running on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre.
Smash is officially open on Broadway! The new musical, now running at the IMmperial Theatre, stars Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Bella Coppola, Casey Garvin, and Nicholas Matos.
Smash features a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.
With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, reprises his role for the stage adaptation.
Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Cast of "Smash" including Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Caroline Bowman, Casey Garvin Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Merritt David Janes, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber
J Savage, Daniel Gaymon, David Paul Kidder and McGee Maddox
Sarah Bowden, Katie Webber and Deanna Cudjoe
John Behlmann and Krysta Rodriguez
John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and Caroline Bowman
Brooks Ashmanskas and Robyn Hurder
Jake Trammel, Megan Kane, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Kristine Nielsen, John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold and Casey Garvin
The Cast of "Smash" including Jake Trammel, Megan Kane, Nicholas Matos, Bella Coppola, Kristine Nielsen, John Behlmann, Brooks Ashmanskas, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez, Caroline Bowman, Jacqueline B. Arnold and Casey Garvin
Bob Martin, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman and Robyn Hurder
Beowulf Boritt, Ken Billington, Alejo Vietti, S Katy Tucker and Joe Dulude II
Marc Shaiman, Robyn Hurder, Krysta Rodriguez and Caroline Bowman
Stephen Oremus, Joshua Bergasse, Rick Elice, Bob Martin, Scott Wittman, Marc Shaiman. Susan Stroman and The Company of "Smash"
"Smash" on Broadway!