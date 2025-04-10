Video: Inside The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis' Story 2 Stage Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at this year's Story 2 Stage program from The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Story 2 Stage was launched as a pilot program in the fall of 2021, serving middle and high school students at Grand Center Arts Academy in St. Louis, Missouri. Since then, it serves over 200 students at 12+ schools each year, from September to February.

This 10-session residency program unlocks the power of storytelling by mining lived experiences, imaginations, and aspirations. The innovative, world-building curriculum, designed for learners of all ages, leads to the development of youth creating their own fully realized plays.The Story 2 Stage Festival is an exciting family-friendly performance for all ages.

Selected playwright honorees are invited to a Mentor Day where they meet the director of the Story 2 Stage Festival and work with a mentor to polish their play for production. Once their play is finalized, it enters a formal production process, rehearses and is produced for participating schools, family, friends, and the St. Louis community.

I Love You, I'm Sorry

Written by Damaris, Savannah, Priscila and Amirah from South City Academy

Airline Crash

Written by by Cheyenne, Destyne, and Lily from Grand Center Arts Academy

Poison

Written by Allison, Brylea, Peyton, Ryder and Kaitlyn from Marian Middle School

The Night of No Return

Written by Jahmori, Bre’Niyah, Kyle, Jeremiah, Ny’Eliah and Jalen from Mason Clark Middle School

The Totally Normal, Average, Not Murderous Tomato (The Not Comedy)

Written by Nate, Mia, Gertrude, Henry, Jaxon, Ramona, Nevaeh and Fritz from The Soulard School

Basketball Stars

Written by De’Montez from Mason Clark Middle School

Hood Aliens

Written by McArthur, Jerry, Alvin, Terron, Terron, and Briscoe from Old North Academy

